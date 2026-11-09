The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality on Sunday evening, as firecracker emissions added to rising pollution levels amid Diwali celebrations.
Delhi’s instantaneous Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 371 at 7 pm, placing it in the very poor category and bringing it dangerously close to the “severe” threshold.
As celebrations gathered pace across the national capital, several social media users reported experiencing a layer of smog and the strong smell of firecracker smoke in the air.
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— AQI (@AQI_India) November 8, 2026
Gurgaon’s Diwali feels different.
People leave for their hometowns, cafes get quieter, markets lose their usual energy, and those who stay are busy checking #AQIdelhi before stepping outside.
Imagine a city full of people chasing their dreams, but when it’s time to celebrate, half the city is gone and the other half is struggling to breathe.
Is this really what Gurgaon’s festive economy looks like?
— Shraddha (@Shraddhaship) November 4, 2026
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Delhi-NCR AQI levels
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.
The AQI highlighted the growing pollution concerns in Delhi amid the festivities. The national capital recorded its worst Diwali-day air quality since 2021, with hourly PM 2.5 concentrations coming close to 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) at some monitoring stations.