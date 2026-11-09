Delhi-NCR chokes as AQI nears ‘severe’ mark on Diwali; residents share videos

As celebrations gathered pace across the national capital, several social media users reported experiencing a layer of smog.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiNov 9, 2026 02:15 PM IST
Delhi AQI during DiwaliThe national capital recorded its worst Diwali-day air quality since 2021 (Photo: X)

The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality on Sunday evening, as firecracker emissions added to rising pollution levels amid Diwali celebrations.

Delhi’s instantaneous Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 371 at 7 pm, placing it in the very poor category and bringing it dangerously close to the “severe” threshold.

As celebrations gathered pace across the national capital, several social media users reported experiencing a layer of smog and the strong smell of firecracker smoke in the air.

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Delhi-NCR AQI levels

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.

The AQI highlighted the growing pollution concerns in Delhi amid the festivities. The national capital recorded its worst Diwali-day air quality since 2021, with hourly PM 2.5 concentrations coming close to 1,000 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) at some monitoring stations.

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