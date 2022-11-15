scorecardresearch
Delhi murder: Aaftab Poonawala ran a popular food account on Instagram

Poonawala’s Instagram food blog named ‘hungrychokro_escapades’ has over 28.5k followers.

Shraddha Walkar, Aaftab Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar murder, Aaftab Poonawala food account, murder accused Aaftab Poonawala Instagram food account, Indian expressPoonawala and Walkar had met through a dating app in 2019 and moved to Delhi’s Mehrauli in May following a backpacking trip through Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Details of the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi in May, have sent shockwaves through the country. Walkar, 27, was allegedly strangled to death by Poonawala following an argument.

To get rid of her body, Poonawala, 28, chopped it into several pieces and stored them in a fridge, before disposing them off at different locations in Delhi. To mask the stench, Poonawala used room fresheners, incense sticks, and potpourri.

Now, Poonawala’s food blog on Instagram is gaining attention. The account, which goes by the name hungrychokro_escapades, has the following of more than 28,500 people as of November 15.

The popular account has 601 posts detailing high-quality photographs of food. Some of them document dishes served in restaurants and food joints, while a few are about home-cooked delicacies. His last post was made on February 8. This particular post is now accumulating hundreds of comments about Walkar’s murder.

People are also resharing Poonawala’s old Facebook posts in which he talks about women’s rights, and environmentalism, and shows support for LGBTQ rights.

Poonawala and Walkar had met through a dating app in 2019 and moved to Delhi’s Mehrauli in May following a backpacking trip through Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Both were from Vasai in Maharashtra.

Walkar’s murder came to light after the police investigated a missing person report filed by her father on October 6 after he was not able to contact her. Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police last week.

