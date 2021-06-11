Delhi Metro uses DDLJ meme to answer a man wanting to see his girlfriend, leaves netizens in splits

Many on social media said they didn't expect such a response from the railway department's Twitter handle.

As Delhi Metro resumed operations after a gap of nearly a month, people are still getting used to its new schedules and rules. Now, one man’s query to the transportation agency and their reply using a Bollywood reference has left many laughing out loud.

After weeks of lockdown, Delhi is finally opening up after battling a severe second wave of coronavirus. Now, as people were forced to stay indoors, it meant missing out spending time with your loved ones, especially couples, who didn’t get time to hang out. One such man asked if metro services would be available during the weekends so he can finally meet with his girlfriend.

Tagging DMRC on Twitter, the depressed lover asked the department to confirm. He also added that if he can’t meet her then it will definitely lead to a break-up.

Soon, the tweet caught the attention of the railway department, who not only gave him the desired information, but also tried to cheer him up using a GIF featuring Amrish Puri.

Channelising his iconic line from the 1995 hit film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the agency replied: “Metro chalu hai mere dost. Ja ji le aapni zindagi (Metro services are on, my friend. Go live your life)”.

मेट्रो चालू है मेरे दोस्त I जा जी ले अपनी ज़िन्दगी I pic.twitter.com/BRJNzT2Wap — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 11, 2021

Under the curtailed operations that have been permitted by the Delhi government, the Metro can operate with 50 per cent seating capacity and no standing commute is allowed.

However, Delhi Metro isn’t the only one who replied to queries of lovers. In April, Mumbai Police too won hearts online with a warm response to a young man who had the same question for the cops, wanting to meet his girlfriend amid restrictions.