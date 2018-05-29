Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Delhi Metro’s entire Magenta line opens to the public and Twitterati are cheering

The entire Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro, that provides connectivity between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir stations, is finally open to the public.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 2:28:34 pm
delhi, delhi metro, magenta line, kalindi kunj station, okhla vihar metro station, janakpuri, botanical garden, DMRC, arvind kejriwal, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news The Magenta Line is also being known as  a ‘Knowledge Corridor’ since it joins four major universities. (Express Photo: Praveen-Khanna)
Related News

Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line that provides connectivity between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir stations is finally open to the public. The 24.28 km-long stretch, which was opened to the public Tuesday, is expected to shorten the time taken to travel between Noida and Gurugram by at least 30 minutes.

Commuters will be able to change to other metro lines from Janakpuri West (for the Blue Line), Hauz Khas ( for the Yellow Line), and the Kalkaji Mandir station (for the Violet Line).

Some of the stations on the line are: Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar, Terminal 1 – IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, GK Enclave and Nehru Enclave.

This latest metro line will help commuters who travel from South Delhi and Noida. It also enables commuters in East Delhi to travel directly to the airport on the metro.

ALSO READ | Sneak peek: Delhi Metro’s full Magenta line inaugurated, Noida-Gurugram travel time cut by 30 mins

It is no surprise that people were overjoyed with this metro line becoming operational, and many took to social media to express their joy and excitement.

Here are some of the tweets.

The Magenta Line is also being called a ‘Knowledge Corridor’ of the metro lines, since four major universities have been connected by it.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now