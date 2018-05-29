Delhi Metro’s entire Magenta line opens to the public and Twitterati are cheering

The Magenta Line is also being known as a ‘Knowledge Corridor’ since it joins four major universities. (Express Photo: Praveen-Khanna) The Magenta Line is also being known as a ‘Knowledge Corridor’ since it joins four major universities. (Express Photo: Praveen-Khanna)

Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line that provides connectivity between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir stations is finally open to the public. The 24.28 km-long stretch, which was opened to the public Tuesday, is expected to shorten the time taken to travel between Noida and Gurugram by at least 30 minutes.

Commuters will be able to change to other metro lines from Janakpuri West (for the Blue Line), Hauz Khas ( for the Yellow Line), and the Kalkaji Mandir station (for the Violet Line).

Some of the stations on the line are: Janakpuri West, Dabri Mor, Dashrathpuri, Palam, Sadar Bazar, Terminal 1 – IGI Airport, Shankar Vihar, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, IIT, Panchsheel Park, Chirag Delhi, GK Enclave and Nehru Enclave.

This latest metro line will help commuters who travel from South Delhi and Noida. It also enables commuters in East Delhi to travel directly to the airport on the metro.

It is no surprise that people were overjoyed with this metro line becoming operational, and many took to social media to express their joy and excitement.

Here are some of the tweets.

Janakpuri Magenta line station look awesome — Abhishek singh Rana (@Abhishekium) May 29, 2018

Traveling by magenta line of delhi metro…swanky, clean, appreciable…. Comfort level increased — Shikhar Gupta (@i_am_smg) May 29, 2018

With the Magenta Line opening today, one less excuse stands between me and the great biriyanis of Jamia. — Aju John (@islandexpress) May 28, 2018

The Magenta Line is also being called a ‘Knowledge Corridor’ of the metro lines, since four major universities have been connected by it.

