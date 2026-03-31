Bengaluru vs Delhi Metro: Viral debate erupts over why one has ‘top-tier’ infrastructure but ‘zero’ civic sense

A recent post on X has sparked a lively debate among commuters after a user compared their experiences of travelling on the Delhi and Bengaluru Metro systems, touching on everything from connectivity to crowd behaviour.
The discussion began after an X user, Abhinav, recounted his experience of using both networks. “I’ve travelled in both Bengaluru and Delhi Metro now. Delhi Metro connectivity is remarkable, honestly. Meanwhile, Bengaluru has focused more on the metro stations instead of connectivity. But in the Bengaluru Metro, there are two security guards at each platform making sure no one crosses the yellow line to prevent such incidents. Something like this should be in Delhi too, because the lack of civic sense is real here. I’ve seen people spitting on the metro tracks. When the government does something good, it’s the people who destroy it,” he wrote.
The post has since crossed 29,000 views, prompting a range of reactions from daily commuters and occasional travellers alike.
I’ve travelled in both banglore and delhi metro now.
delhi metro connectivity is remarkable honestly.
meanwhile banglore has focused more on the metro stations instead of connectivity.
But in blr metro there are 2 security guards at each platform making sure someone doesn’t… https://t.co/OC6Df1oh3m
— abhinav (@AbhinavXJ) March 30, 2026
Some users argued that security is not absent in Delhi, but rather less noticeable due to the sheer volume of passengers. “It’s not that delhi doesn’t have guards it’s that the crowd is so massive you barely notice them,” one person pointed out.
Others said civic sense remains an issue in both cities. “I’ve also traveled in both and you’re right but let me add something I personally experience everyday here in Bangalore. The people here also does not have civic sense. Always standing in front when gates open and try to board first. It’s less than Delhi no doubt,” another user shared.
A different perspective highlighted infrastructure gaps. “In Bengaluru, despite the security gaurds being there on the platforms, there have been such incidents recently. In Delhi, atleast they have installed safety barriers. Namma metro is years behind Delhi metro despite being much costlier,” one comment read.
Echoing the civic behaviour concern, another user added, “Only used Delhi Metro, but the civic sense point is spot on. Infrastructure is top-tier, behavior isn’t.”
Connectivity, too, became a major talking point. “I am amazed by the number of interchanges Delhi is having. We just have 2 at the moment,” a commenter noted, underscoring the difference in network scale between the two systems.