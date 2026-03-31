Bengaluru vs Delhi Metro: Viral debate erupts over why one has ‘top-tier’ infrastructure but ‘zero’ civic sense

A recent post on X has sparked a lively debate among commuters after a user compared their experiences of travelling on the Delhi and Bengaluru Metro systems, touching on everything from connectivity to crowd behaviour.

The discussion began after an X user, Abhinav, recounted his experience of using both networks. “I’ve travelled in both Bengaluru and Delhi Metro now. Delhi Metro connectivity is remarkable, honestly. Meanwhile, Bengaluru has focused more on the metro stations instead of connectivity. But in the Bengaluru Metro, there are two security guards at each platform making sure no one crosses the yellow line to prevent such incidents. Something like this should be in Delhi too, because the lack of civic sense is real here. I’ve seen people spitting on the metro tracks. When the government does something good, it’s the people who destroy it,” he wrote.