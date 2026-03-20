Man sits on Delhi Metro floor, works on laptop after boss’s call; sparks debate on ‘work culture’

A photo that surfaced online has gone viral, showing a man working inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach and igniting fresh debate around hustle culture and work-life balance in India’s cities.
The image, posted on X by user @kuxh101, shows a Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line compartment where the man is seen sitting on the floor with his laptop balanced on his lap while holding his phone in the other hand.
As per the post, he quickly got to work after receiving a call from his manager. Sharing the moment, the user wrote, “saw this guy in the metro. got a call from his manager and immediately opened his laptop, sat on the floor, and started finishing his work.”
The post soon gained massive traction, crossing 3.2 million views and prompting a wave of mixed reactions online.
saw this guy in the metro. got a call from his manager and immediately opened his laptop, sat on the floor, and started finishing his work. pic.twitter.com/XChDwHwJAy
— kush.exe (@kuxh101) March 15, 2026
While some people saw it as a sign of strong commitment and ambition, others raised concerns about the pressures of modern work culture. A few users applauded his dedication. One comment read, “Let’s him cook.”
Another user shared their own experience, saying, “I also work when my manager calls and asks me to. The opportunities of growth and incentives I get because of this. Plus it helps build a good working relationship, I become a 2IC in my boss absence.”
At the same time, several voices highlighted the harsh realities behind such moments. One person wrote, “If he’s doing so, imagine the need of the job, the need of money so that he can put some food on his family’ table. The manager simply sucking his employee blood.”
Others were more direct in their criticism. “This isn’t dedication, it’s unhealthy work culture. In India many young people feel they must be available 24/7, even in the metro,” a user commented.
Drawing comparisons with global work norms, another added, “Calling this dedication is not the real story. It sounds more like the unhealthy work culture you see in many large corporations. in Norway, it is generally rare to receive calls from your boss outside working hours, and never on weekends.”
Another individual called it, “Modern-day slavery.”