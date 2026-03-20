Man sits on Delhi Metro floor, works on laptop after boss’s call; sparks debate on ‘work culture’

While some people saw the post as a sign of strong commitment and ambition, others raised concerns about the pressures of modern work culture

A photo that surfaced online has gone viral, showing a man working inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach and igniting fresh debate around hustle culture and work-life balance in India’s cities.

The image, posted on X by user @kuxh101, shows a Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line compartment where the man is seen sitting on the floor with his laptop balanced on his lap while holding his phone in the other hand.

As per the post, he quickly got to work after receiving a call from his manager. Sharing the moment, the user wrote, “saw this guy in the metro. got a call from his manager and immediately opened his laptop, sat on the floor, and started finishing his work.”