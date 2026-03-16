‘Civic sense is a foreign language’: Vlogger confronts man over littering road near Delhi Metro station, Bhumi Pednekar joins outrage

Indian vlogger Anan M recently drew a comparison of civic sense in India to other countries after encountering a disturbing incident at Dhaula Kuan Metro Station in New Delhi. Documenting the incident, Anand shared that he confronted a man littering the road. The video caught the internet’s eye, prompting a reaction from fellow content creators and Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar.

According to Anan, the incident unfolded just minutes after he landed in India. The now-viral video shows him confronting a man who was throwing out garbage after finishing his meal inside his car parked near the metro station. Despite repeated confrontations, the man continued to dump food wrappers outside his vehicle.