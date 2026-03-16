‘Civic sense is a foreign language’: Vlogger confronts man over littering road near Delhi Metro station, Bhumi Pednekar joins outrage

Indian vlogger Anan M recently drew a comparison of civic sense in India to other countries after encountering a disturbing incident at Dhaula Kuan Metro Station in New Delhi. Documenting the incident, Anand shared that he confronted a man littering the road. The video caught the internet’s eye, prompting a reaction from fellow content creators and Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar.
According to Anan, the incident unfolded just minutes after he landed in India. The now-viral video shows him confronting a man who was throwing out garbage after finishing his meal inside his car parked near the metro station. Despite repeated confrontations, the man continued to dump food wrappers outside his vehicle.
The vlogger further shared that the man in question ran after him, giving the impression that he was attacking him. “My Day 1 in India, minutes after landing, I was at Dhaula Kuan Metro Station, where I saw a man throwing a lot of trash one by one out of his car. Firstly, I started to warn him and he ignored, then I turned on my camera, and then you can see all of it. Later, he tried to run behind me and I entered into the Metro station and went upstairs near the Metro Police,” Anas wrote.
Sharing his experiences from aboard, Anas stressed on the lack of civic sense and public decency in India. “Most of the time I spent in different countries exploring, and sometimes I desire to implement some cleanliness things in India. But whenever I try to educate people or point out them, they get aggressive and they were thought “ I will do whatever I want” and by this, I am losing my interest to aware people more here,” he added.
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The video accumulated over two million views, sparking a backlash against the unknown man. “Well done!” Bhumi Pednekar hailed the vlogger for calling out the man. “Civic sense is a foreign language Indians refuse to learn,” another user commented.
“It’s should be done exactly like this, pointing out in public and shaming on social media,” a third user reacted. “People complain about the country, but they don’t change their own behavior,” a fourth user chimed in.