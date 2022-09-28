scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Delhi Metro highlights importance of ‘staying behind the yellow line’ with clip from India-England women’s match

India’s Deepti Sharma run out Charlie Dean in the 44th over of England’s innings as she was backing up too far at the non-striker’s end.

Delhi Metro, India v England, Deepti Sharma runout, Charlie Dean, Mankaded, Vinoo Mankad, cricket, metro train, DMRC, viral, trendingThe Delhi Metro posted a clip from the India-England women’s match to highlight the importance of 'staying behind the yellow line'.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation used a clip from the recently concluded series between England and Indian women’s teams to highlight the importance of staying behind the yellow line while waiting at the platform for the train. The clip shows the ‘most-talked-about’ run out of England cricketer Charlie Dean during the third ODI at Lord’s. It has sparked a debate over “fair play and the spirit of the game”.

India’s Deepti Sharma run out Dean in the 44th over of the England innings when she was backing up too far at the non-striker’s end. The dismissal is popularly known as ‘Mankading’ after former India player Vinoo Mankad. It refers to the non-striker being run out by the bowler as the batter leaves the crease while the bowler is still in their stride. The match ended with India winning by 16 runs and clinching the ODI series 3-0.

Also Read |Girl dances inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach. Netizens want her confidence

The dismissal, though being in the laws of the game, is frowned upon and it has led to a debate over whether Dean should have been warned first. The Delhi Metro’s tweet aims to highlight the important message of staying behind the yellow line for a passenger’s safety.

See the tweet below:

Posted Tuesday, the tweet has received more than 2,200 likes so far. “This is a good one,” commented a Twitter user along with laughing emojis. “Nicely depicted,” said another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 02:53:19 pm
Next Story

Madras HC refuses urgent hearing to VCK leader’s plea against RSS march

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement