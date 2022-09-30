Delhi Metro advises people against making Instagram Reels in coaches in witty post

You must have come across people shooting videos of their friends dancing in public places. From parks and streets to even the Delhi Metro, it has become a trend to shoot Instagram Reels in crowded places. Realising that such acts can cause inconvenience to commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now stepped in with a word of caution.

The DMRC has advised people against shooting videos inside Metro rail coaches in a hilarious way. The DMRC on September 28 posted a photo of dance reality show judges Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis to show the point of view of people on those making videos in Delhi Metro. They had appeared as judges in the show called India’s Best Dancer.

In the post, Geeta Kapur is seen saying, “Bete yaha dance nahi karte (You are not allowed to dance here, child).” Malaika Arora is saying, “Don’t you think this is the wrong place?” “Aapke steps bohot sahi hai lekin jagah nahi (your steps are good but this place isn’t),” Terence Lewis says.

“Kala ka safar manch tak hai, Metro mein nahi (The journey of art is till the stage, not in Metro),” says a message at the bottom. The DMRC wrote in the tweet in Hindi that “travel in the metro, but don’t make others suffer”.

See the post below:

Pov: People making reels inside #DelhiMetro. मेट्रो में ‘SAFAR’ करें

‘SUFFER’ ना कराएँ। pic.twitter.com/IWiUAWrAnZ — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 28, 2022

“So true! People should understand this thing. This create quite a discomfort for others around,” agreed a Twitter user. “Earlier there was a provision and announcement made that playing of music inside the metro train is prohibited. Need to implement strict action for people who making videos inside metro trains,” another wrote.

However, not everyone agreed with the DMRC’s viewpoint as one user said “people should be free to enjoy”. “People should be made free to enjoy. There must not be stoppage in these activities it makes people happy then why putting advice on not doing it. No western country even say a single thing to those people only Indians are way too jealous seeing other happy,” a netizen said.