Delhi man sells ancestral gold to buy iPhone 18 Pro for wife; video goes viral

The launch of Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 18 drew large crowds to stores across India, with customers turning up early to get their hands on the latest models. Amid the launch-day excitement, a Delhi man caught social media’s attention after claiming that he sold gold jewellery passed down through his family to buy an iPhone for his wife.
The man was spotted at the Apple Store in DLF Mall of India, Noida, waiting in line to purchase the new iPhone 18 Pro. In a video doing the rounds on social media, a reporter asked him why he was buying the phone. He explained that he was there to get it for his wife and planned to buy an iPhone Duo for himself later.
According to the man, his wife had her heart set on the Burgundy-coloured iPhone 18 Pro, even though she had never owned an iPhone before.
The reporter then pointed out that gold prices were also rising and asked him in Hindi, “Gold khareed ne ki nahi sochi? (Didn’t you think of buying gold)” The man replied, “Gold bohot hai dadi, par-dadi ka, woh bech ke lene aaye hain (We have a lot of gold, passed down from my grandmother and great-grandmother. We sold it to buy the iPhone).”
View this post on Instagram
The video soon sparked a conversation online, with users reacting to his decision to sell inherited jewellery to fund the purchase.
Industrialist Harsh Goenka also weighed in on the viral clip. Sharing the video on X, he wrote, “Some people sell gold to buy a house. Some sell it for their children’s future. This Delhi man sold family gold passed down from his grandmother and great-grandmother to buy his wife an iPhone 18 Pro Max.”
Some people sell gold to buy a house. Some sell it for their children’s future. This Delhi man sold family gold passed down from his grandmother and great-grandmother to buy his wife an iPhone 18 Pro Max.🙈 pic.twitter.com/MVSUEtmfSB
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 18, 2026
Several users criticised the decision in the comments.
“People do this and then say hum gareeb ho gaye (we became poor) selling appreciating asset for a depreciating one,” one user wrote.
Another commented, “Haha reason for GENZ becoming broke lol, instant gratifications are given more importance than savings and investments lol.”
A third user said, “This shows how people who can’t easily afford goes to a limit to show off the society that (Respect me I have an iPhone).”
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,79,900.