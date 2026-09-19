Delhi man sells ancestral gold to buy iPhone 18 Pro for wife; video goes viral

According to the man, his wife had her heart set on the Burgundy-coloured iPhone 18 Pro

The launch of Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 18 drew large crowds to stores across India, with customers turning up early to get their hands on the latest models. Amid the launch-day excitement, a Delhi man caught social media’s attention after claiming that he sold gold jewellery passed down through his family to buy an iPhone for his wife.

The man was spotted at the Apple Store in DLF Mall of India, Noida, waiting in line to purchase the new iPhone 18 Pro. In a video doing the rounds on social media, a reporter asked him why he was buying the phone. He explained that he was there to get it for his wife and planned to buy an iPhone Duo for himself later.