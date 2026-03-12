South Delhi restaurant shuts down as LPG crisis hits capital: ‘Black marketeers asking for Rs 5,000+’

A restaurant owner in South Delhi has temporarily shut down his kitchen, claiming he cannot get cooking gas amid an ongoing LPG shortage. Gagandeep Singh Sapra, who runs the North Indian restaurant ‘Tadka Rani’, said he had no option but to stop operations after his supply of LPG ran out.

Sapra alleged that the situation has worsened because of black marketing. According to him, some traders are demanding as much as Rs 5,000 for a cylinder in the grey market. In comparison, a 19 kg commercial cylinder supplied by Indian Oil Corporation under the IndaneGas brand costs Rs 1,768.50 in the national capital.

“We are shutting down too now – gas is finished, black marketeers are now asking for 5000+++ for gas cylinders,” Sapra wrote in a post on X late Wednesday night.

We are shutting down too now – gas is finished, black marketeers are now asking for 5000+++ for gas cylinders, how do they have it in black if there is no supply for commercial is the big question, where are the so called ED / CBI? Who is the Babu / Neta that is backing up all… https://t.co/pKzmkL0AeL — Gagandeep Singh Sapra (@TheBigGeek) March 11, 2026

A few hours later, he shared another update saying the restaurant had been taken offline from food delivery platforms. “It is hurting me to close kitchens from service, and select the option ‘Closed due to LPG Shortage’,” Sapra said. “Tadka Rani is offline guys, we will soon be back, apologies that we can’t serve you.”

While the restaurant has shut down for now, Sapra said his other food ventures—The Nashta Company and The Meal Combo Box Company—will continue to operate with a limited menu for as long as their remaining gas supply lasts.

His posts quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing concern about the situation. One user wrote, “Very serious issue. Many hotels & eateries have only 2-3 days stock left. Black marketing is rising everywhere. Government increasing refinery output, but restaurants need help now or thousands will shut!”

Another comment linked the problem to global tensions: “A real-time example of the butterfly effect. We’re not part of the Israel/US–Iran war, yet the ripple effects, supply shocks, price spikes, and black markets, are reaching us. Reason why we should stay Non-aligned else distant wars rarely stay distant.”

Others pointed to corruption and profiteering during crises. One user remarked, “For the years i have learned that people will go to any extent to make money, be it this or oxygen maker during covid or people looting gold from dead bodies of kedarnath flash flood. Moral less corrupt society, people and politicians are alike.” Another added, “This is why a honest business cannot survive in india. Corruption has a way to get to it. Slowly, eventually but inevitably.”

Why is there an LPG shortage?

The LPG supply crunch has been linked to rising tensions in West Asia following attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran. The conflict has disrupted ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for energy shipments. More than 80 per cent of India’s LPG imports pass through this narrow passage between Iran and Oman.

To manage the situation, the central government has used emergency provisions to instruct refiners to increase LPG output and prioritise supply for household consumers. As a result, commercial users, including restaurants, street food vendors, autorickshaw drivers and laundry services, have reported difficulties getting cylinders.

The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, along with restrictions imposed under the Essential Commodities Act, has forced many businesses in the food sector to look for alternatives. Some eateries are cutting down their menus, while others are trying to switch to electric appliances or reduce operating hours to stretch their remaining supplies.

Government response

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has said there is no fuel shortage in the capital. A statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office assured residents that petrol, diesel and LPG supplies remain normal and urged people not to believe rumours about a shortage. Officials also said strict action would be taken against anyone involved in gas theft or black marketing.