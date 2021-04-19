Delhi lockdown announced as Covid-19 numbers surge: Internet reacts with a meme frenzy

As soon as the news of curfew broke on the internet, netizens took to the microblogging site sharing memes and jokes on the matter, causing #DelhiLockdown to dominate social media trends.

Netizens flooded Twitter with meme and jokes after the Delhi government announced lockdown for one week in the national capital due to surging COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will kick in at 10 pm tonight and will stay in force till 5 am on April 26 to check the spread of Covid-19. The decision was taken at a meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on April 19, Monday.

The strict move comes as Delhi saw close to 23,500 cases in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the capital recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid tally with 25,462 fresh cases.

There are 19,29,329 active cases in the country at present while 1,29,53,821 people have recovered from the disease. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

As soon as the news of the lockdown broke on the internet, netizens took to the microblogging site sharing memes and jokes on the matter, causing #DelhiLockdown to dominate social media trends.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

#COVID19India #DelhiCurfew #Lockdown2 #DelhiLockdown #Breaking : Delhi government imposed a complete curfew from April 19th midnight to April 26th morning. Meanwhile Janta from other states and cities: pic.twitter.com/piXEF8Lfau — Faiz (@ziaf123) April 19, 2021

People be like ” Want those days back”

Also people after getting those days back –#Delhi #DelhiLockdown #DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/HYjFFrEViT — Adarsh_baalak // Nobody gives a fuck abt stan acc (@adarsh_baalak1) April 19, 2021

One week lockdown in Delhi Delhites :-#DelhiLockdown pic.twitter.com/yBiAFCeYyZ — meme wala bapu (@memewalabapu) April 19, 2021

Le me after hearing 1 week lockdown from tonight in Delhi#DelhiLockdown pic.twitter.com/DGzvpZXt2s — Shreyash (@shreyashsingh07) April 19, 2021

The positivity rate has spiked to alarming levels causing an acute shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders and leaving virtually no ICU beds vacant.