Monday, April 19, 2021
Delhi lockdown announced as Covid-19 numbers surge: Internet reacts with a meme frenzy

The Delhi lockdown will kick in at 10 pm tonight and will stay in force till 5 am on April 26 to check the spread of Covid-19.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 19, 2021 5:09:14 pm
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Delhi complete curfew, Delhi complete curfew memes, Delhi complete curfew Twitter reactions, Delhi complete curfew updates, COVID-19 Delhi updates, Delhi complete curfew guidelines, Delhi complete curfew dates, Trending news, Indian Express newsAs soon as the news of curfew broke on the internet, netizens took to the microblogging site sharing memes and jokes on the matter, causing #DelhiLockdown to dominate social media trends.

Netizens flooded Twitter with meme and jokes after the Delhi government announced lockdown for one week in the national capital due to surging COVID-19 cases. The lockdown will kick in at 10 pm tonight and will stay in force till 5 am on April 26 to check the spread of Covid-19. The decision was taken at a meeting between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on April 19, Monday.

The strict move comes as Delhi saw close to 23,500 cases in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the capital recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid tally with 25,462 fresh cases.

There are 19,29,329 active cases in the country at present while 1,29,53,821 people have recovered from the disease. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

Take  a look at some of the reactions here:

The positivity rate has spiked to alarming levels causing an acute shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders and leaving virtually no ICU beds vacant.

