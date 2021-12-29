As Delhi imposes new Covid restrictions, #YellowAlert memes take over social media

Even though it’s holiday season, festivities again lost their sheen with a surge in coronavirus cases around the world. Amid fear of Omicron variant, Delhi government declared a “yellow alert” on Tuesday, imposing fresh restrictions. Feeling a sense of deja vu, netizens couldn’t help sharing memes on social media to find some respite during the grim situation.

As the National Capital reported a positivity rate of over 0.5 per cent since Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explained there is no need to panic, but measures are required to stop the situation from escalating. “Over the past few days, cases have been going up, but there is no need to worry and panic. We are mostly seeing mild and asymptomatic cases, for which hospitalisation is not needed. Most patients admitted in hospitals don’t need oxygen or ICUs. But we don’t want the disease to spread,” the CM said in a press conference.

The restrictions are as per the Covid Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) notified by the government in August this year, according to which different restrictions will come into force if cases, positivity rate or hospitalisations increase beyond certain limits.

As the news broke, it left many upset, while others feared this could pave way for full lockdown. While Delhiites expressed their disappointment, people in Mumbai wondered what may happen there.

Cinema halls in #Delhi will be closed with immediate effect due to #Omicron scare and as #YellowAlert is implemented. Meanwhile #maharastra people be like 👇#REDALERT pic.twitter.com/1RglFt6yvk — Nihar Ranjan (@NiharRa48923691) December 28, 2021

#YellowAlert#Delhi cinema halls, gyms closed due to omicron

Producers & gym owners rn pic.twitter.com/8l7P9pZaeK — SURYA (@Suryasaharan) December 28, 2021

gym & yoga institute owners who were expecting huge revenue on new year after enforcement of #YellowAlert in delhi to delhi govt: pic.twitter.com/KmKQxFTOV8 — Vedant Baranwal (@awokebhaktt) December 28, 2021

As effective as k in know 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VcxXjBt0Io — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 27, 2021

In the wake of the newly imposed yellow alert, while all educational institutions, cinema halls and gyms will remain closed, wedding and funeral gatherings will be capped at 20. Metro services, buses and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. While shops in markets and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open as per the odd-even formula, government said shops selling essential items will remain open on all days. Night curfew will be in place between 10 pm and 5 am.