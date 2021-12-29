scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
As Delhi imposes new Covid restrictions, #YellowAlert memes take over social media

As the National Capital reported a positivity rate of over 0.5 per cent since Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explained there is no need to panic but measures are required to stop the situation from escalating.

December 29, 2021 3:13:21 pm
yellow alert delhi, yellow alert, delhi coronavirus, covid-19 restrictions, delhi news, viral news, indian expressAs restrictions were implemented from Tuesday people are finding solace with memes.

Even though it’s holiday season, festivities again lost their sheen with a surge in coronavirus cases around the world. Amid fear of Omicron variant, Delhi government declared a “yellow alert” on Tuesday, imposing fresh restrictions. Feeling a sense of deja vu, netizens couldn’t help sharing memes on social media to find some respite during the grim situation.

As the National Capital reported a positivity rate of over 0.5 per cent since Sunday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explained there is no need to panic, but measures are required to stop the situation from escalating. “Over the past few days, cases have been going up, but there is no need to worry and panic. We are mostly seeing mild and asymptomatic cases, for which hospitalisation is not needed. Most patients admitted in hospitals don’t need oxygen or ICUs. But we don’t want the disease to spread,” the CM said in a press conference.

The restrictions are as per the Covid Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) notified by the government in August this year, according to which different restrictions will come into force if cases, positivity rate or hospitalisations increase beyond certain limits.

As the news broke, it left many upset, while others feared this could pave way for full lockdown. While Delhiites expressed their disappointment, people in Mumbai wondered what may happen there.

In the wake of the newly imposed yellow alert, while all educational institutions, cinema halls and gyms will remain closed, wedding and funeral gatherings will be capped at 20. Metro services, buses and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. While shops in markets and malls dealing with non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open as per the odd-even formula, government said shops selling essential items will remain open on all days. Night curfew will be in place between 10 pm and 5 am.

