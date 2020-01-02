Follow Us:
Delhi govt school students’ multilingual New Year wishes video goes viral

Recorded at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya no.2, Punjabi Bagh, the video was tweeted by Manu Gulati along with a caption that read, "Proud #DelhiGovtSchool students wishing you a very Happy #NewYear in different Indian languages

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 2, 2020 4:09:48 pm
Delhi government school, happy new year, govt school students viral video, govt school students wish new year Many including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted the video while lauding the students.

A video of Delhi government school students wishing “Happy New Year” in multiple regional languages has gone viral on social media after it was shared by one of the school teachers.

Recorded at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya no.2, Punjabi Bagh, the video was tweeted by Manu Gulati along with the caption that read, “Proud #DelhiGovtSchool students wishing you a very Happy #NewYear in different Indian languages. Feel the warmth of #HappyNewYear2020 in Kashmiri, Bangla, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil… The list goes on🙂 Hope the coming year brims with Happiness for all of us.”

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to gain traction and trigger reactions. Many including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted the video while lauding the students.

