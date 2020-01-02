Delhi govt school students’ multilingual New Year wishes video goes viral

Many including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted the video while lauding the students. Many including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted the video while lauding the students.

A video of Delhi government school students wishing “Happy New Year” in multiple regional languages has gone viral on social media after it was shared by one of the school teachers.

Recorded at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya no.2, Punjabi Bagh, the video was tweeted by Manu Gulati along with the caption that read, “Proud #DelhiGovtSchool students wishing you a very Happy #NewYear in different Indian languages. Feel the warmth of #HappyNewYear2020 in Kashmiri, Bangla, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil… The list goes on🙂 Hope the coming year brims with Happiness for all of us.”

Watch the video here:

Proud #DelhiGovtSchool students wishing you a very Happy #NewYear in different Indian languages Feel the warmth of #HappyNewYear2020 in Kashmiri, Bangla, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil… The list goes on🙂 Hope the coming year brims with Happiness for all of us#Welcome2020 pic.twitter.com/ng6TxTsYHD — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) January 1, 2020

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to gain traction and trigger reactions. Many including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted the video while lauding the students.

Delhi govt school students & teachers send #NewYear2020 greetings in 18 Indian languages Such a wonderful start to the year with a message of unity https://t.co/NNl0Yo4oja — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 1, 2020

Naya Saal Naya Soch.. — Raju Patel Thota (@RajuPatelThota1) January 1, 2020

This is incredible 🙂

Wishing you all Happy New Year.🙂 — SirishaRao (@SirishaRao17) January 1, 2020

The beautiful diversity of India ! Kudos ! Happy new year to the entire fraternity of Delhi Education and my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the teachers for being the torch bearers of this incredible change in Delhi govt schools ! March on !! — manoj kapur (@ManojManojkapur) January 1, 2020

It’s amazing — Manish Singh 💦 (@ManishS_076) January 1, 2020

Yeah India means diversity. #Happy2020 — awaneet aim (@AwaneetA) January 1, 2020

This is Truly Fantastic 😊👌👍

Wishing you all #HappyNewYear2020. 🎊🎉💥 — Javed (@Javedjamy) January 1, 2020

