Delhi reduces legal drinking age to 21 from 25, netizens rejoice with memes

The Delhi government on Monday approved a new excise policy, under which the minimum age for consumption of liquor will be lowered from 25 to 21 years.

During the press briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said there will be no government liquor stores in the city, nor will new liquor shops open in the capital. The move comes after the Delhi government panel’s suggestion to make 21 the permitted drinking age.

While Sisodia said that the main purpose of the new policy is to prevent evasion of tax and duties, the announcement made during the press conference has prompted a plethora of reactions online.

From serious tweets on the pros and cons of lowering the age to hilarious memes, here are some of the many reactions trending online.

just when I’m about to turn 25, legal drinking age in Delhi is going down… — Karan (@luxurykaranism) March 22, 2021

After Delhi Govt. legalized drinking age to 21

Those who are below 21 pic.twitter.com/FhI3UPnWuO — Udit🪖 (@udit0201) March 22, 2021

1) NO New liquor shops will be opened in Delhi

2) Delhi government will not run liquor stores#EconomyWarriors Will be like 👇 pic.twitter.com/b8SGx7Zdy6 — Hitesh (@Hitesh_____) March 22, 2021

Delhi lowers drinking age of liquor to 21 Bois from Gujarat and Bihar: pic.twitter.com/X7OD0p7tWp — silly_soul (@ReallyGaurav_) March 22, 2021

NOT that it matters to me, but still: pic.twitter.com/Tj8WJdOwkL — Comrade “फन-दाता” (गो करुणा) 🍥 (@PhakkLogic) March 22, 2021