Monday, March 22, 2021
Delhi reduces legal drinking age to 21 from 25, netizens rejoice with memes

While Sisodia said that the main purpose of the new policy is to prevent evasion of tax and duties, the announcement made during a press conference has prompted a plethora of reactions online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 23, 2021 12:54:12 am
From serious tweets on the pros and cons of lowering the age to hilarious memes, here are some of the many reactions trending online.

The Delhi government on Monday approved a new excise policy, under which the minimum age for consumption of liquor will be lowered from 25 to 21 years.

During the press briefing, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said there will be no government liquor stores in the city, nor will new liquor shops open in the capital. The move comes after the Delhi government panel’s suggestion to make 21 the permitted drinking age.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

From serious tweets on the pros and cons of lowering the age to hilarious memes, here are some of the many reactions trending online.

