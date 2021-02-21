Delhi garbage collectors impress Anand Mahindra with their singing skills

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 95,000 likes and has been flooded with netizens praising the two singers.

Not too long ago, a video of a lady singing “Ek pyaar ka naghma hai” at a railway platform had brought her overnight fame, with many discussing the abundance of untapped talent in India. And it seems like Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra too has spotted talent in two brothers and has requested netizens to recommend a music teacher or trainer for them.

In a tweet, the businessman shared a video of the brothers and wrote, “Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz and Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from.”

Watch the video here:

Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz & Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/vK0IQpGUoQ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2021

Sharing a second video, Mahindra expressed how the talent of the two singers was “raw” but obvious. “Rohit and I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day?” he wrote in another tweet.

Their talent is raw, but obvious. Rohit & I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day? (2/2) pic.twitter.com/sV4rHAqcDZ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2021

The two videos, shared by Mahindra, struck a chord with netizens, who felt that talented people should be encouraged.

Voice for song superb

Koi sak nahi — Kamlesh jain (@ja_kamlesh) February 20, 2021

Wow….. They really have tons of raw talent and I am so glad and proud that you are taking such a great initiative for them. Much ❤❤ — Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) February 20, 2021

Definitely sir, both city cleaner are capable!

Keep sharing such a raw talent of Indians especially those needy ones. — saurabhshinde. (@saurabhsanjays1) February 20, 2021

Lovely voice , its enough to make my day 😍 — Shenky kanwat (@Shenkykanwat) February 21, 2021

This is just incredible talent, thanks for sharing this — Hafeez (@Hafeez25716115) February 20, 2021

Talent does not discriminate, wish every talent gets an opportunity to bloom — Preeti Jain (@preetioilandgas) February 21, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 95,000 likes and has been flooded with netizens praising the two singers.