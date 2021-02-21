Delhi garbage collectors impress Anand Mahindra with their singing skills

scorecardresearch
February 21, 2021
February 21, 2021
Not too long ago, a video of a lady singing “Ek pyaar ka naghma hai” at a railway platform had brought her overnight fame, with many discussing the abundance of untapped talent in India. And it seems like Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra too has spotted talent in two brothers and has requested netizens to recommend a music teacher or trainer for them.

In a tweet, the businessman shared a video of the brothers and wrote, “Incredible India. My friend Rohit Khattar shared these posts which he received on social media. Two brothers, Hafiz and Habibur, are hard-working garbage collectors in New Friends Colony in Delhi. Clearly, there are no limits to where talent can spring from.”

Watch the video here:

Sharing a second video, Mahindra expressed how the talent of the two singers was “raw” but obvious. “Rohit and I would like to support their further training in music. Could anyone in Delhi share any information regarding a possible music teacher/voice coach who could tutor them in the evenings, since they work all day?” he wrote in another tweet.

The two videos, shared by Mahindra, struck a chord with netizens, who felt that talented people should be encouraged.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 95,000 likes and has been flooded with netizens praising the two singers.

