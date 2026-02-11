CEO fumes after US embassy denies visa over ‘weak ties to India’ despite running Delhi firm for 13 years

A Delhi-based entrepreneur shared his frustration after being denied a US visa, urging authorities to improve the training of consular staff. Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, revealed that his application was rejected under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision that relates to proving sufficient intent to return to one’s home country.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, “US visa denied under 214(b). Reason – weak ties to India.” Expressing disbelief, Singh described it as ironic that his professional and financial commitments in India were not considered strong enough evidence of his intention to return. He highlighted that he runs a company, employs people, and pays taxes in the country.

“Irony I run a company in India, employ people in India, pay taxes in India and have built everything here over the last 13 years. Apparently that is not enough proof that I’ll return to India,” he wrote on X, sharing a copy of the denial letter.

Singh also questioned the criteria used by visa officers, suggesting that the process itself may need scrutiny. Tagging the official X account of Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, he wrote, “if this is your bar, either your definition of intent is broken or your evaluation process needs serious review. Train your New Delhi consulate teams better.”

The entrepreneur further remarked on what he claimed was the growing scrutiny of applicants’ online presence. “A friend said next time just delete your tweets on the US and NRIs before the interview and your visa gets approved,” he added.

See the post here:

US visa denied under 214(b). Reason – weak ties to India 🇮🇳 Irony I run a company in India, employ people in India, pay taxes in India and have built everything here over the last 13 years. Apparently that is not enough proof that I’ll return to India. I’m more committed to… pic.twitter.com/iJfwJSgwHp — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer10) February 10, 2026

The post quickly gained traction, garnered over two million views and a range of reactions. “When I apply for my US Visa, I’ll insert pictures of my 3 dogs & 2 cats to prove that I will return back home to them. Pawmises will be kept,” an X user wrote. “Yes they reject for no reason at all. Strong flaw in their assessment,” another user commented.

“That’s a shame. Not really but happy for you or sorry that happened. Either way stay home,” a third user reacted.