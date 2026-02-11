CEO fumes after US embassy denies visa over ‘weak ties to India’ despite running Delhi firm for 13 years

The CEO highlighted that he runs a company, employs people, and pays taxes in India, wondering if this wasn’t enough proof that he will return to the country.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 07:03 PM IST
Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot DatingJasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, revealed that his application was rejected under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act (AI generated image for representation)
Make us preferred source on Google

A Delhi-based entrepreneur shared his frustration after being denied a US visa, urging authorities to improve the training of consular staff. Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, revealed that his application was rejected under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, a provision that relates to proving sufficient intent to return to one’s home country.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, “US visa denied under 214(b). Reason – weak ties to India.” Expressing disbelief, Singh described it as ironic that his professional and financial commitments in India were not considered strong enough evidence of his intention to return. He highlighted that he runs a company, employs people, and pays taxes in the country.

“Irony I run a company in India, employ people in India, pay taxes in India and have built everything here over the last 13 years. Apparently that is not enough proof that I’ll return to India,” he wrote on X, sharing a copy of the denial letter.

Singh also questioned the criteria used by visa officers, suggesting that the process itself may need scrutiny. Tagging the official X account of Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, he wrote, “if this is your bar, either your definition of intent is broken or your evaluation process needs serious review. Train your New Delhi consulate teams better.”

The entrepreneur further remarked on what he claimed was the growing scrutiny of applicants’ online presence. “A friend said next time just delete your tweets on the US and NRIs before the interview and your visa gets approved,” he added.

See the post here:

Also Read | ‘They reject blind obedience’: Raj Shamani’s defiant defence of ‘lazy’ Gen Z divides the Internet

The post quickly gained traction, garnered over two million views and a range of reactions. “When I apply for my US Visa, I’ll insert pictures of my 3 dogs & 2 cats to prove that I will return back home to them. Pawmises will be kept,” an X user wrote. “Yes they reject for no reason at all. Strong flaw in their assessment,” another user commented.

“That’s a shame. Not really but happy for you or sorry that happened. Either way stay home,” a third user reacted.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi Indo-US deal
Gunning for Modi, deja vu over Indo-US deal: Rahul's day in Parliament
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and epstein
'I want to clarify': Hardeep Puri fires back after Rahul Gandhi’s Epstein files charge in Lok Sabha
Kohrra 2 review
Kohrra 2 review: Mona Singh-Barun Sobti show is too much tell, not enough show
exclusive image from screen archives of bhansali, ranveer and farhan
'I didn't take a single paisa': Ranveer rejects Farhan's Rs 40 cr demand, says he spent 1 year on Bhansali's shelved Baiju Bawra
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
C Raja Mohan writes: In the new world order, economic policy is also foreign policy
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
onion flower
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Australia vs Ireland Live Score
England vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs WI LIVE Score: Follow England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match happening in Mumbai on Wednesday.
T20 World Cup | Quick Comment: Why winning trial-by-fire match against Afghanistan makes South Africa favourites
South Africa vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
Face scans, ID uploads: What Discord’s new age-verification rules mean for users
Discord | Discord mobile app new features | Discord latest update
The edible bloom: Why onion flowers are the underrated prebiotic your gut needs
onion flower
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
Feb 11: Latest News
Advertisement