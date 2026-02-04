This Delhi engineering college bans UNO card game on campus, plans to impose hefty fine

The college authorities plan to fine students caught playing the UNO card game on the campus.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 02:11 PM IST
UNO was first envisioned in the early 1970s by Merle Robbins, a barber from OhioUNO was first envisioned in the early 1970s by Merle Robbins, a barber from Ohio (Representational image/Unsplash)
UNO, the card game, emerged as a global staple, crossing generations and cultures, and becoming one of the hassle-free games most people know how to play. Whether it’s family gatherings, school recesses, hostels, or house parties, the game fits in anywhere.

Amid its popularity, a Delhi college has decided to ban UNO and other card games on campus. The college authorities also plan to impose “appropriate” fines if students are caught playing the game on the campus.

A former student of the college, who goes by the handle @shydev on X, wrote, “uno is banned in my college, fine ₹25k.”

Revealing the name of the college to indianexpress.com, the X user said, “It’s Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, New Delhi.”

A viral photo of a notice issued by the college read, “All the students are hereby notified that playing cards/UNO cards is strictly prohibited in the college campus including canteen premises/college ground.”

“If any student is found indulged in such activity, their parents will be called and appropriate fine will be imposed,” it added.

See the post here:

Also Read | An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move

The post quickly gained traction, garnering nearly three lakh views and a wave of reactions. “calling the parents of an adult to complain about them is ridiculous. indian colleges are such a joke. still operating like primary schools,” an X user wrote. “Someone definitely gave the college principal a +4 on a +4,” another user commented.

“do they seriously contact your parents as a college student in India? That seems kind of ridiculous,” a third user reacted.

Story continues below this ad

According to unovariations.com, UNO was first envisioned in the early 1970s by Merle Robbins, a barber from Ohio. Inspired by traditional card games, Robbins added unique rules and twists, finally manufacturing and distributing the UNO Cards worldwide in 1971.

 

