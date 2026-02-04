This Delhi engineering college bans UNO card game on campus, plans to impose hefty fine

UNO was first envisioned in the early 1970s by Merle Robbins, a barber from Ohio (Representational image/Unsplash)

UNO, the card game, emerged as a global staple, crossing generations and cultures, and becoming one of the hassle-free games most people know how to play. Whether it’s family gatherings, school recesses, hostels, or house parties, the game fits in anywhere.

Amid its popularity, a Delhi college has decided to ban UNO and other card games on campus. The college authorities also plan to impose “appropriate” fines if students are caught playing the game on the campus.

A former student of the college, who goes by the handle @shydev on X, wrote, “uno is banned in my college, fine ₹25k.”