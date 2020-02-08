Delhi elections: Exit polls predict Congress rout, netizens come up with hilarious memes

As polling in Delhi elections came to an end after a high octane and vitriolic campaign, exit poll results predicted a return to power for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), giving it anywhere between 50-61 seats and 10-26 seats to BJP. However, pollsters have predicted a rout for the Congress again and netizens took to social media to poke fun at the party. (Follow Delhi elections exit poll results 2020 LIVE updates here)
With most exit polls giving Congress anywhere between 0-4 seats, the fortunes of the party, which failed to open its account in the 2015 Assembly elections, is unlikely to change this time too.
As #ExitPoll and #DelhiAssemblyPolls dominated social media trends, memes around the fate of Congress flooded the virtual world. Many quipped that the party would find solace as the result cannot get worse than last time.
BJP and AAP would be anxious about the election results. But Congress must be extremely chilled. Any number of seats they get in this election cannot be worse than what they got last time.#DelhiElection #ExitPolls
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 8, 2020
#ExitPolls Analysis Be Like… pic.twitter.com/RQptH24g9e
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) February 8, 2020
#Congress party, to #BJP and #AAP, if it gets 1 seat#DelhiAssemblyPolls #DelhiAssemblyElections #DelhiElection2020 pic.twitter.com/xvVgyyQr3t
— AnArchitect (@indian_arch) February 8, 2020
Aryabhatta to Congress : pic.twitter.com/wdIVEfmplb
— Sarcastic Patriotic Indians (@SARCASTIC_PI) February 8, 2020
Meanwhile, Congress watching #ExitPolls of #DelhiElection be like: pic.twitter.com/AWnMXP74XE
— Vinita Hindustani 🇮🇳 (@Being_Vinita) February 8, 2020
Exit polls to Congress #ExitPolls pic.twitter.com/wvqlSpQsDB
— FASCISM overloaded (@anonymous91234) February 8, 2020
BJP : Hum 45+ laa rahe hain
AAP : Hum 60+ laa rahe hain
Congress : pic.twitter.com/eoBheR68Jf
— CalmDev (@CalmDev_) February 8, 2020
Summary of #ExitPolls and #DelhiElection 😉😍 pic.twitter.com/hJfD3bJ2es
— Sunny (@beingSunny__) February 8, 2020
Elections to congress#ExitPolls#DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/8Br7prmuOq
— Dhoom chuttad🇮🇳 (@Sajalsarcastic) February 8, 2020
*Congress to #ExitPolls *#DelhiAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/zQsRmIuOkC
— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) February 8, 2020
congress after winning 1 seat in #ExitPolls pic.twitter.com/xOvVY3bOJV
— 🏴☠️ (@DynamicSRK) February 8, 2020
Congress after seeing #ExitPolls #DelhiAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/XWIpB3cO93
— Nirmalya Dutta (@nirmalyadutta23) February 8, 2020
Congress panelist trying to leave the Exit Poll debates pic.twitter.com/xw8XOQinfM
— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) February 8, 2020
#ExitPolls #ExitPoll #DelhiAssemblyPolls
Congress : 00.
congressi watching TV pic.twitter.com/Fpj8II9YMS
— SURENDRA (@surendrrra) February 8, 2020
The national capital, which went to polls after a hectic and high-octane campaign, witnessed over 57 per cent voter turnout till 6 pm. Congress, which ruled Delhi for three terms from 1998 to 2013 with Sheila Dikshit at the helm, campaigned around the development work that happened during the late CM’s tenure.
