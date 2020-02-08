Follow Us:
Delhi elections: Exit polls predict Congress rout, netizens come up with hilarious memes

Delhi Elections exit poll predictions: The Congress party dominated conversations on social media, however, not for the reasons they would have liked.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2020 10:05:11 pm
delhi elections 2020, delhi assembly elections, Delhi polls 2020, delhi exit polls, delhi election exit polls, delhi elections congress, delhi polls memes, delhi exit polls jokes, viral news, indian express Delhi elections exit poll: Congress dominated conversations online, however, not for the reasons they would have liked.

As polling in Delhi elections came to an end after a high octane and vitriolic campaign, exit poll results predicted a return to power for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), giving it anywhere between 50-61 seats and 10-26 seats to BJP. However, pollsters have predicted a rout for the Congress again and netizens took to social media to poke fun at the party. (Follow Delhi elections exit poll results 2020 LIVE updates here)

With most exit polls giving Congress anywhere between 0-4 seats, the fortunes of the party, which failed to open its account in the 2015 Assembly elections, is unlikely to change this time too.

As #ExitPoll and #DelhiAssemblyPolls dominated social media trends, memes around the fate of Congress flooded the virtual world. Many quipped that the party would find solace as the result cannot get worse than last time.

The national capital, which went to polls after a hectic and high-octane campaign, witnessed over 57 per cent voter turnout till 6 pm. Congress, which ruled Delhi for three terms from 1998 to 2013 with Sheila Dikshit at the helm, campaigned around the development work that happened during the late CM’s tenure.

