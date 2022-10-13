scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Delhi e-commerce professional drives cab to help 65-year-old father, story wins hearts online

While many users were inspired by the youngster's story, few criticised him for letting his father work at the age of 65.

Parents relentlessly toil to bring a smile on their children’s faces and secure their future. And as kids grow up, many return to their roots and take care of their parents. An e-commerce professional has melted hearts online after his story went viral on how he juggles his duties and driving a cab to help his 65-year-old father.

In a moving clip captured by a passenger in New Delhi, the cab driver is heard narrating his story. He says he is not a professional driver, but has been driving a taxi to help his father.

In a mix of Hindi and English, he speaks while driving the cab with a mask. “I am a post graduate in Marketing and International Business from Amity University. For the last seven years, I have been working in e-commerce. From the initial days, when I grew up at 18, I started helping my father on weekends. After my studies and office, I come and help him. Because he is over the age of 65. Just to help him, I do it,” he is heard saying.

Watch the video here:

He also adds that he used to play cricket well and had secured admission through sports quota. He is enthusiastic in helping his father, and further says, “I have seen him struggle… everything I have now, like my education, is all because of his blessings. So, whenever I get time, after office hours or on off days, I come and help him as much as possible. Even if I reach higher positions later in life, I will help my father like this. I am blessed that he has done so much for us. I will help him as much as possible.”

The youngster’s words left the passenger — Indian Administrative Service officer Awanish Sharan — emotional. Sharing the clip, he says he found the story inspirational.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 1,11,800 views on Twitter. While many users were inspired by the youngster’s story, few criticised him for letting his father work at the age of 65. A user commented, “There is always a light at the end of the tunnel.” Another said, “I salute this young man for his commitment towards his father.” A third commented, “Can’t understand why this guy is not stopping his father to run a taxi at this age?”

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 02:03:59 pm
