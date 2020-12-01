scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Top news

Doctors beyond borders: Delhi medics hold health check-up camps for protesting famers

Several pictures of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung Hospital, Hindu Rao and other hospitals conducting medical check-ups of the farmers have gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 1, 2020 5:59:08 pm
farmer, farmer protests, AIMS food stall farmer protests, farmer protests Delhi, doctors from aiims, trending,Widely shared on the social media platform, many praised the doctors for coming in support of the farmers.

As thousands of farmers continued their protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws in and around Delhi for the sixth consecutive day, doctors from various hospitals across Delhi-NCR expressed solidarity with them and set up medical camps at protest sites.

Several pictures of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung Hospital, Hindu Rao and other hospitals conducting medical check-ups of the farmers have gone viral after being shared by former president of AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) Harjit Singh Bhatti through a tweet.

“Organised health camp for our farmers at Singhu Border. Doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung, Hindu Rao and other hospitals of Delhi came in solidarity for #FarmersProtest. We will organise health-camps at all 5 sites of protest. #DoctorsWithFarmers,” read the twee.

“Expressing its full solidarity with the farmers’ movement, the PMFS has decided to lend its support to the farmers by organising medical relief camps at the protest sites,” stated a press release by the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum.

Widely shared on the social media platform, many praised the doctors for coming in support of the farmers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 01: Latest News

Advertisement