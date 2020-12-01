Doctors beyond borders: Delhi medics hold health check-up camps for protesting famers

Widely shared on the social media platform, many praised the doctors for coming in support of the farmers.

As thousands of farmers continued their protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws in and around Delhi for the sixth consecutive day, doctors from various hospitals across Delhi-NCR expressed solidarity with them and set up medical camps at protest sites.

Several pictures of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung Hospital, Hindu Rao and other hospitals conducting medical check-ups of the farmers have gone viral after being shared by former president of AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) Harjit Singh Bhatti through a tweet.

“Organised health camp for our farmers at Singhu Border. Doctors from AIIMS, Safdarjung, Hindu Rao and other hospitals of Delhi came in solidarity for #FarmersProtest. We will organise health-camps at all 5 sites of protest. #DoctorsWithFarmers,” read the twee.

Organised healthcamp for our Farmers at Singhu Border. Doctors from AIIMS, Safderjung, Hindu Rao & other hospitals of Delhi came in solidarity for #FarmersProtest

We will organise health-camps at all 5 sites of protest. #DoctorsWithFarmers #MedFraternitySupportsFarmers pic.twitter.com/XVOQ4n6c9S — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) November 30, 2020

“Expressing its full solidarity with the farmers’ movement, the PMFS has decided to lend its support to the farmers by organising medical relief camps at the protest sites,” stated a press release by the Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum.

Widely shared on the social media platform, many praised the doctors for coming in support of the farmers.

Grt initiative..keep up the great work..!! — Sidhaarth Dabas (@DabasINC) November 30, 2020

Humanity is alive 👏 — Riki Bains (@bainsriki) November 30, 2020

Excellent bro , keep it up — Amarpreet singh (@DoctorSaab1304) November 30, 2020

To you and your entire team Rab Raakha — 🇮🇳Anindita (@hatefreeworldX) November 30, 2020

God bless You Dr. and to your team 🙏 — Mahua/ মহুয়া (@mahuadey20) November 30, 2020

Thanks for service sir 👍 — jaspal singh (@Bhakt68720223) November 30, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd