Rs 12,000 crore Delhi-Dehradun expressway develops potholes after rainfall in just 3 months

For many Indians, the arrival of the monsoon often brings with it another familiar sight – potholes appearing on roads. Over the years, social media has been flooded with videos of rain-damaged streets across the country. Now, a similar issue has surfaced on one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

Just three months after its inauguration, large potholes have been spotted on stretches of the Rs 12,000-crore Delhi-Dehradun Expressway following the recent heavy rainfall across parts of the Delhi-NCR region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the six-lane expressway on April 14. Designed to cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from nearly six hours to around two to two-and-a-half hours, the highway was projected as a major boost to regional connectivity.