Delhi cop sings ‘Teri Mitti’ in tribute to heathcare workers, netizens shower praise

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many praising the cop. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many praising the cop.

As the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic continues, several people and departments around the world are coming up with creative ways to express gratitude and honour the healthcare workers, who are working around the clock to cater to surge in patients.

While the work of the police personnel has not been less tiring in enforcing the lockdown, a Delhi cop, Rajat Rathor, decided to give a musical tribute to all the medical staff and forces of India. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Rathor is seen singing “Teri Mitti” from Akshay Kumar’s 2019 film Kesari.

“A tribute from my side For all the heroes who are fighting with this pandemic. Doctors and force member salute to all of you. This is one of My favourite songs,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the cop.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd