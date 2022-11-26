Delhi cop jumps off bike to nab snatcher on public road; netizens hail ‘heroic deed’

The professional lives of police officers involve a lot of risks. While reports often shed light on crimes and the miscreants caught thereafter, little is known of how police officers manage to nab them. Earning praise online, a police officer has now been caught on camera nabbing a snatcher on a public road.
Delhi Police took to Twitter to share a video clip of the incident on Thursday. It shows a uniform-clad police officer riding a motorbike as another man, also on a motorcycle, approaches from the opposite direction. The cop promptly halts his vehicle and gets off it in a flash, as the bike falls to one side, and catches hold of the man as the latter also jumps off his bike in a bid to escape on foot. But, the determined officer clutches onto the suspect’s pants and eventually manages to get a good grip, preventing him from fleeing.
अपनी जान की परवाह किए बगैर शाहबाद डेरी थाने के कांस्टेबल सत्येंद्र ने एक स्नैचर को गिरफ्तार किया।
इस स्नैचर की गिरफ्तारी से 11 मामले सुलझाए गए।
विधिक कार्यवाही जारी है।@dcp_outernorth#HeroesOfDelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/PceBbYpdYQ
— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 24, 2022
“Constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station arrested a snatcher. With the arrest of this snatcher, 11 cases were solved. Legal proceedings are on. @dcp_outernorth #HeroesOfDelhiPolice,” the Delhi Police tweeted.
Since being shared two days ago, the clip has amassed more than 134,100 views. The officer has been hailed as a hero online with many appreciating his act in the comments section.
A user commented, “Kudos to the brave Police Man. Proud of our forces.” Another user pointed out that many cops often face danger as part of their jobs: “Kudo’s to constable Satyendra for his heroic deed. We do have officers who do not hesitate to risk their lives in line of duty. Hats off to you again..” A third user wrote, “The daredevil Constable of Delhi Police should rewarded for catching hold of a Chain snatcher for his courageous act. Highly commendable.”
