Delhi cop jumps off bike to nab snatcher on public road; netizens hail ‘heroic deed’

The professional lives of police officers involve a lot of risks. While reports often shed light on crimes and the miscreants caught thereafter, little is known of how police officers manage to nab them. Earning praise online, a police officer has now been caught on camera nabbing a snatcher on a public road.

Delhi Police took to Twitter to share a video clip of the incident on Thursday. It shows a uniform-clad police officer riding a motorbike as another man, also on a motorcycle, approaches from the opposite direction. The cop promptly halts his vehicle and gets off it in a flash, as the bike falls to one side, and catches hold of the man as the latter also jumps off his bike in a bid to escape on foot. But, the determined officer clutches onto the suspect’s pants and eventually manages to get a good grip, preventing him from fleeing.

“Constable Satyendra of Shahbad Dairy police station arrested a snatcher. With the arrest of this snatcher, 11 cases were solved. Legal proceedings are on. @dcp_outernorth #HeroesOfDelhiPolice,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

Since being shared two days ago, the clip has amassed more than 134,100 views. The officer has been hailed as a hero online with many appreciating his act in the comments section.

A user commented, “Kudos to the brave Police Man. Proud of our forces.” Another user pointed out that many cops often face danger as part of their jobs: “Kudo’s to constable Satyendra for his heroic deed. We do have officers who do not hesitate to risk their lives in line of duty. Hats off to you again..” A third user wrote, “The daredevil Constable of Delhi Police should rewarded for catching hold of a Chain snatcher for his courageous act. Highly commendable.”

Besides being lauded for their bravery, police officers sometimes grab attention for generous acts. In September this year, a traffic police officer in Mumbai was seen helping a group of differently abled people cross a busy road. The cop’s kind gesture was widely praised on social media.