Delhi cop earns plaudits online for helping elderly woman get vaccine

As the second wave of the coronavirus continues to ravage India, people are trying hard to secure an appointment for vaccination. Amid such trying times, a police constable’s thoughtful kind towards an elderly woman to get a jab is winning hearts online.

Photos of the Delhi Police constable carrying the woman in his arms to a vaccination centre are going viral. As the octogenarian didn’t have the means to reach the designated vaccination centre, the cop stepped in to help her.

Salute to the real Hero Ct. Kuldeep Singh !

82-year-old senior citizen Shaila D’Souza approached @DelhiPolice to get a COVID vaccination and upon her request, Kuldeep took her to the vaccination centre as she is unable to walk.

Good to see Delhi Police serving our people #Dilse pic.twitter.com/Bdhcrdpy2I — Rahul Trehan #MaskUpIndia🇮🇳 (@imrahultrehan) May 17, 2021

The cop identified as Kuldeep Singh not only took the woman to the vaccination centre but also carried her back to her residence after the inoculation. Taking to ANI, Singh explained that the woman is a retired English teacher and lives alone. “The lady is unmarried and used to live alone. She is a senior citizen of our police station area. Even her care taker is also a senior citizen,” he said adding SHO helped to get her registered.

The kind gesture by the cop earned him plaudits online, including being acknowledged by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier this month, keeping senior citizens in mind Delhi’s Greater Kailash Police Station also started COVI-VAN facility to help elders during such difficult times. Senior citizens can use the transport facility for going to vaccination centers, hospitals and other places by dialing a special number to avail the service initiated by Delhi Police.