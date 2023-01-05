Watch: Delhi cop asks busker to stop playing music, faces netizens’ ire

Buskers and street vendors often add life and vibrancy to a city landscape. However, in India, often these buskers and vendors do not have legal safeguards and they are accused of encroaching on public places.

Something similar was seen in a video that shows a police officer asking a busker to stop playing in a public place as a large crowd watches the confrontation between the artist and the cop. By the looks of it, it appears that the incident took place in Delhi’s Connaught Place.

Actor Rajesh Tailang shared his video on Twitter and wrote, “Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice this is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame !!!”.

Watched this clip on Instagram. @DelhiPolice this is not done. These artists make our delhi more aesthetical, musical. Shame !!! pic.twitter.com/FJhENQGkdV — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) January 4, 2023

This clip gathered over two lakh views since it was posted on January 4. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Delhi police are very proactive when they want to be. How about being proactive about women’s safety? And checking if drivers are drunk? And ensuring everyone is safe? No need to be a bully whilst doing your job. Wonder how they are being trained.”

Contrary to this view, another person remarked, “Busking should be license-based. Before you quote Europe on this, you have to take a license and apply for a time slot for a particular spot in europe. Artists just coming up to a spot and gathering crowd attention is just a menace for the rest of the crowd and law & order.”