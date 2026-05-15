Delhi content creator sells Maggi in mountains, reveals single-day earnings in viral video

Maggi and mountain getaways have long gone hand in hand for travellers craving something warm in cold weather. Recently, a Delhi-based content creator decided to test whether that love for roadside Maggi could actually turn into a profitable business, even if only for a day. Devansh Tyagi, who is known on Instagram for his challenge-style videos, shared a vlog documenting how he opened a temporary Maggi stall at a scenic hill spot to see how much he could earn in just one day.

The video begins with Tyagi searching for the perfect location before putting together a small setup from the ground up. He arranged packets of Maggi on display, set up plastic tables and chairs for visitors, and built a basic cooking counter overlooking the mountains. One part of the clip that later drew criticism online showed him fetching water from a nearby stream to prepare the noodles. Soon after the stall was ready, customers started showing up.