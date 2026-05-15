Delhi content creator sells Maggi in mountains, reveals single-day earnings in viral video

Maggi and mountain getaways have long gone hand in hand for travellers craving something warm in cold weather. Recently, a Delhi-based content creator decided to test whether that love for roadside Maggi could actually turn into a profitable business, even if only for a day. Devansh Tyagi, who is known on Instagram for his challenge-style videos, shared a vlog documenting how he opened a temporary Maggi stall at a scenic hill spot to see how much he could earn in just one day.
The video begins with Tyagi searching for the perfect location before putting together a small setup from the ground up. He arranged packets of Maggi on display, set up plastic tables and chairs for visitors, and built a basic cooking counter overlooking the mountains. One part of the clip that later drew criticism online showed him fetching water from a nearby stream to prepare the noodles. Soon after the stall was ready, customers started showing up.
Hikers and tourists were seen stopping by to enjoy bowls of hot Maggi with a mountain backdrop. Tyagi cooked every order on the spot, interacting with customers and asking for feedback as they ate. He revealed that a regular plate of Maggi was priced at Rs 100, while butter Maggi cost Rs 120.
As the day went on, the crowd around the stall kept growing, and eventually every packet of Maggi was sold out. By the end of the experiment, Tyagi claimed he had earned Rs 24,000 in a single day just by selling Maggi.
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The video has since exploded on Instagram, racking up more than 100 million views and over five million likes. Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, with many joking that the video had unintentionally revealed a surprisingly profitable business model.
One user wrote, “Sab ready hai bas ghar ke paas ek pahad chahiye (Everything is ready, I just need a mountain near my house).” Another user commented, “Everything was fine until you took water from the stream.”
A third person commented, “Bhai vo income tax wale address pooch rhe hai (Bro, the income tax officers are asking for your address).” “Natural water, yuk. Now I know I should never buy maggi in mountains or I should give them water I’m carrying myself,” reads another comment.
Disclaimer: This story is based on viral social media content and has not been independently verified; the financial figures and practices shown are for informational purposes and do not constitute professional business advice. Please exercise caution regarding food hygiene standards and consult a financial expert before making significant investment decisions.