scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Clad in sarees, Delhi college professors groove to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ with students

Energised by the professors' performance, the students touted them as the "coolest professors of JMC".

Delhi college professors dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan Since being shared a week ago, the clip has amassed more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.
Listen to this article
Clad in sarees, Delhi college professors groove to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ with students
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The rage over Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan refuses to die down. While the movie continues to be a massive success at the box office with a whopping collection of more than Rs 992 crore, fans have not stopped dancing to its groovy track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ online.

Now, professors from a college in Delhi have also joined the bandwagon as they made sassy moves to the song along with their students. The clip from Jesus and Mary College’s Department of Commerce, University of Delhi has taken the internet by storm.

ALSO READ |Watch: Mother-son duo’s dance to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ is viral

The clip shared from the official page of Department of Commerce, JMC, on Instagram shows young girls shaking a leg to the song. After a pause, the teachers enter the scene and steal the show with their moves clad in sarees. Along with their students, they are seen slaying the hook step of the song.

Energised by the professors’ performance, the students touted them as the “coolest professors of JMC”. “Glimpses of a fun filled day with the coolest professors of JMC joining the flashmob at Commacumen’23,” read the caption of the clip.

Since being shared a week ago, the clip has amassed more than 1.2 million views on the Meta-owned platform. Netizens cannot stop gushing over the vigorous performance and many wished to be taught by such “cool professors”. A user commented, “We also wants professors like this.” Another user wrote, “Going back to college what fun 1993 30 years down the memory lane.”

The movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham among others is creating waves internationally also. Not only an Indonesian dance group, but also a Korean dance group have grooved to the song and went viral on social media.

The song composed by the musical duo of Vishal-Shekar and sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh was set in scenic locales. After a break of more than four years, SRK dances on screen for the first time in the song.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 16:50 IST
Next Story

KL Rahul removed as vice-captain: What does a vice captain do in cricket?

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close