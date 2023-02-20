Clad in sarees, Delhi college professors groove to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ with students

The rage over Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan refuses to die down. While the movie continues to be a massive success at the box office with a whopping collection of more than Rs 992 crore, fans have not stopped dancing to its groovy track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ online.

Now, professors from a college in Delhi have also joined the bandwagon as they made sassy moves to the song along with their students. The clip from Jesus and Mary College’s Department of Commerce, University of Delhi has taken the internet by storm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Department of Commerce (@departmentofcommercejmc)

The clip shared from the official page of Department of Commerce, JMC, on Instagram shows young girls shaking a leg to the song. After a pause, the teachers enter the scene and steal the show with their moves clad in sarees. Along with their students, they are seen slaying the hook step of the song.

Energised by the professors’ performance, the students touted them as the “coolest professors of JMC”. “Glimpses of a fun filled day with the coolest professors of JMC joining the flashmob at Commacumen’23,” read the caption of the clip.

Since being shared a week ago, the clip has amassed more than 1.2 million views on the Meta-owned platform. Netizens cannot stop gushing over the vigorous performance and many wished to be taught by such “cool professors”. A user commented, “We also wants professors like this.” Another user wrote, “Going back to college what fun 1993 30 years down the memory lane.”

The movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham among others is creating waves internationally also. Not only an Indonesian dance group, but also a Korean dance group have grooved to the song and went viral on social media.

The song composed by the musical duo of Vishal-Shekar and sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh was set in scenic locales. After a break of more than four years, SRK dances on screen for the first time in the song.