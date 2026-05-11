‘We keep saying one day’: Delhi CEO goes viral for giving staff paid leave and cash to travel with parents

A Delhi-based entrepreneur is winning hearts after he announced paid leave and allowance to help employees take their parents on vacations.
In a now-viral Instagram video, Rajat Grover, head of a marketing and PR firm, said the initiative was designed to encourage employees to reconnect with their parents and spend quality time with them. He noted that busy, modern lifestyles often prevent people from staying connected to their parents’ wishes and aspirations.
“Sometimes we do not ask them. We are in our own busy lifestyle. We go in the morning and come back home at night. We never even ask. Sometimes we know but end up not asking anything of them. We don’t know anything about their health,” Grover said in the video.
He then talked about the company’s decision to grant employees a three-day paid break and encouraged them to speak with their parents about the experiences they have long wished for.
“Ask them, book the tickets, pack the bags for three days. It will be paid leave from the company. We will be reimbursing Rs 10,000 for that. This is an initial step from our side,” he added.
Sharing the video, Grover wrote in the caption, “We keep saying ‘one day’ to the people who spent their whole lives saying ‘yes’ to us. Our parents gave us their time, dreams, energy, and years, without ever asking for anything back.”
“Maybe it’s time we asked them one question: ‘What’s something you always wanted to do?’ And then quietly make it happen,” he added.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video quickly gained traction and sparked a wave of reactions.
“It’s rare to find people with this mindset in today’s corporate world. Really good to see such initiatives,” a user wrote. “Every organization needs to promote such culture. Great initiative!!” another user commented.
“Good efforts to improve the quality and environment of the work place because we spend half of our day at work,if the work place environment is pleasant and helpful then the productivity of work will boost and the organisations growth will bang on,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This heartwarming story highlights a positive initiative in workplace culture and emotional well-being; it is intended for inspirational purposes and does not constitute professional HR or financial advice.