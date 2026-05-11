‘We keep saying one day’: Delhi CEO goes viral for giving staff paid leave and cash to travel with parents

Delhi entrepreneur offered three days of paid leave along with a Rs 10,000 allowance for their parents (Photo: MetaAI)

A Delhi-based entrepreneur is winning hearts after he announced paid leave and allowance to help employees take their parents on vacations.

In a now-viral Instagram video, Rajat Grover, head of a marketing and PR firm, said the initiative was designed to encourage employees to reconnect with their parents and spend quality time with them. He noted that busy, modern lifestyles often prevent people from staying connected to their parents’ wishes and aspirations.

“Sometimes we do not ask them. We are in our own busy lifestyle. We go in the morning and come back home at night. We never even ask. Sometimes we know but end up not asking anything of them. We don’t know anything about their health,” Grover said in the video.