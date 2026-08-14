At 4 am, a Delhi cab driver was practising English. Here’s why

The post prompted a broader conversation about how people are using AI to pick up new skills and learn outside conventional classrooms.

They say there is no age limit to learning, and a Delhi cab driver appears to be proving the point. A LinkedIn post by a management consultant has caught attention after he shared an unexpected conversation with a cab driver he met during an early-morning ride in New Delhi.

Tushar Jejani said he booked a cab at around 4:13 am and noticed the driver speaking in English on his phone as they travelled through the nearly deserted streets. The driver was talking about his morning routine and even mentioning details about the ride, which Jejani said made him uneasy.

“I got a little scared & started listening more carefully because, for a moment, I thought he was sharing our location and details with someone else,” Jejani wrote.