Delhi bus driver dying for a tea break stops vehicle in the middle of road. Netizens see red

Indians are known for their love of tea and some people can’t manage without having a few cups of the beverage during morning and evenings. Of late, a driver of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus took his love for tea to another level when he stopped his vehicle in the middle of a busy road and ran to a roadside tea stall near the Kamla Nagar market to get a cup of tea.

A video of the driver running towards ‘Sudama Tea Stall’, a favourite joint for students, at Delhi University’s North Campus has surfaced on Twitter and ever since it has been going viral. Netizens, however, have condemned the man’s action of inconveniencing commuters and causing a traffic jam.

Also Read | Delhi Police advise people to drive in their lane in unique way

A voiceover in the video says that the driver has stopped the bus in the middle of the road only to have tea. The driver is seen quickly walking back to the bus as vehicles behind it are honking. The man says in the video that the driver caused a traffic jam by his action and he wanted to drink a cup of Sudama’s tea. Posted on January 2, the clip has amassed more than 68,000 views. However, netizens weren’t amused.

“Is this supposed to be funny?” commented a user. “This man deserves chaisexual award,” joked another user. “Priori-tea,” another quipped.

“Please suspend his license for a good amount of time. Such acts if unpunished shall only lead to increase in recurrences. We may take it as a meme/joke but such acts shouldn’t be encouraged,” suggested another netizen. “All fun and games until you’re stuck in an ambulance behind that bus,” another person wrote. “Can’t blame him. Sudama tea is just this good,” said yet another.