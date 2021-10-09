‘Little wonder’: Manish Sisodia’s new ‘friend’, who is fluent in three languages, wows all online

While most in kindergarten might have a tough time mastering one foreign language other than their own mother tongue, a five-year-old boy from Delhi is fluent in three languages! The boy has even gone on to impress Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Taking to social media, Sisodia recently introduced his “new friend” Hiten Kaushik to his followers. Sharing some photographs of his interaction with the boy, Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said that Hiten is fluent in English, French and Sanskrit.

“It was really nice to meet you, Hiten,” Sisodia said.

Today, I made a new little friend. At the age of five, he is fluent in three different languages: French, Sanskrit, and English. It was really nice to meet you, Hiten. pic.twitter.com/fm0K0TlI2O — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 7, 2021

The little boy too shared a few moments from their interaction, looking dapper in a blue jeans vest paired with a red bow tie. He thanked the minister for being patient with him and blessing him. He wrote, “Thank you sir for your corporation and blessings.”

Hiten, who is also known as ‘Google Master’ for his vast knowledge be it naming capitals or districts of several states, also shared a video of him conversing with the minister.

Netizens were in awe of their adorable friendship and were equally impressed by young Hiten’s skills.

Wow, that’s incredible! Best wishes to the little prodigy. And mad respect to the best education minister I’ve seen in my lifetime @msisodia https://t.co/7Rv1kPaM6l — Meera✨ (@Mystic_Soul25) October 9, 2021