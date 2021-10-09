scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 09, 2021
MUST READ

‘Little wonder’: Manish Sisodia’s new ‘friend’, who is fluent in three languages, wows all online

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to introduce his new friend, who is a five-year-old language prodigy .

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 9, 2021 2:00:47 pm
Manish Sisodia makes new friend, Manish Sisodia friends with Hiten, Manish Sisodia meets 5 year old, Manish Sisodia friends with 5 year old, Manish Sisodia and Hiten friends, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending newsManish Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister shared photos with the little polyglot.

While most in kindergarten might have a tough time mastering one foreign language other than their own mother tongue, a five-year-old boy from Delhi is fluent in three languages! The boy has even gone on to impress Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Taking to social media, Sisodia recently introduced his “new friend” Hiten Kaushik to his followers. Sharing some photographs of his interaction with the boy, Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said that Hiten is fluent in English, French and Sanskrit.

“It was really nice to meet you, Hiten,” Sisodia said.

The little boy too shared a few moments from their interaction, looking dapper in a blue jeans vest paired with a red bow tie. He thanked the minister for being patient with him and blessing him. He wrote, “Thank you sir for your corporation and blessings.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Hiten, who is also known as ‘Google Master’ for his vast knowledge be it naming capitals or districts of several states, also shared a video of him conversing with the minister.

Netizens were in awe of their adorable friendship and were equally impressed by young Hiten’s skills.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 09: Latest News

Advertisement