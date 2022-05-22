scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Watch: Delhi auto driver grows kitchen garden on vehicle's roof

Mahendra Kumar has grown close to 25 different plants on the roof of his auto

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 22, 2022 8:55:49 pm
Auto driver plants a garden over his auto, Garden on Delhi auto, Mahendra Kumar Delhi auto graden, Urban garden auto, Indian ExpressAs per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), March 2022 was the hottest March in 122 years.

With temperatures soaring across the country, people are coming up with innovative solutions to keep the heat at bay. In Delhi, Mahendra Kumar, an auto driver, has found a novel solution to protect himself and his passengers from the oppressive heat.

Kumar has grown a little kitchen garden on the roof of his auto. The garden protects him and the passengers from direct sunlight and also lowers the temperature inside the vehicle.

Kumar first implemented this innovative idea in 2020. While talking to Reuters about the motivation behind the movable garden, he said, “I thought that this will provide a cooling effect during summer so that is why I grew plants on it.” He added, “People took a liking to it and told me that they feel good. Now people often take pictures and record videos of me and my vehicle.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So far, Kumar’s garden has almost 25 types of plants, such as tomatoes, okra, snake gourd, and spinach. To make sure that the temperature inside the auto remains low, he has also installed a small fan inside it.

This year, the soaring temperatures in India broke several records. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), March 2022 was the hottest March in India’s 122-year-old recorded weather history.

Earlier, the IMD issued a yellow alert warning for Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand from April 29 to May 1, 2022, as the temperature crossed the 40-degree-Celsius mark. The yellow alert is issued by the IMD to caution people against worsening weather conditions that can have an adverse effect on one’s well-being.

