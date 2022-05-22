Watch: Delhi auto driver grows kitchen garden on vehicle’s roof

With temperatures soaring across the country, people are coming up with innovative solutions to keep the heat at bay. In Delhi, Mahendra Kumar, an auto driver, has found a novel solution to protect himself and his passengers from the oppressive heat.

Kumar has grown a little kitchen garden on the roof of his auto. The garden protects him and the passengers from direct sunlight and also lowers the temperature inside the vehicle.

Kumar first implemented this innovative idea in 2020. While talking to Reuters about the motivation behind the movable garden, he said, “I thought that this will provide a cooling effect during summer so that is why I grew plants on it.” He added, “People took a liking to it and told me that they feel good. Now people often take pictures and record videos of me and my vehicle.”

So far, Kumar’s garden has almost 25 types of plants, such as tomatoes, okra, snake gourd, and spinach. To make sure that the temperature inside the auto remains low, he has also installed a small fan inside it.

To beat India’s sweltering summers, a New Delhi autorickshaw driver has grown a mini-garden on the three-wheeler’s roof, featuring at least 25 different plants https://t.co/TCkwfaYfwV pic.twitter.com/VFVcVBCdMS — Reuters (@Reuters) May 10, 2022

This year, the soaring temperatures in India broke several records. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), March 2022 was the hottest March in India’s 122-year-old recorded weather history.

Earlier, the IMD issued a yellow alert warning for Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand from April 29 to May 1, 2022, as the temperature crossed the 40-degree-Celsius mark. The yellow alert is issued by the IMD to caution people against worsening weather conditions that can have an adverse effect on one’s well-being.