DelhiAirport trends on Twitter amid long queues, delayed check-ins as users share videos, photos

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 has turned chaotic with long queues of passengers waiting for immigration and security check-in. Even a day after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to the airport, complaints against the airport have been flooding social media.

Social media platforms have been flooded with videos and photographs as users vent their frustration. Scores of men and women are seen standing in long queues and luggage bags are seen lined at Terminal 3. Few users have been comparing the airport to the fish market, ration shops etc.

Welcome to departure area of terminal 3.

Four queues 200 plus each for security check-in. Chaos is regularised! @Delhiairport pic.twitter.com/3O4BT0LR74 — Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) December 13, 2022

Entry Gate to Boarding Gate in 10mins🚀🚀 at T3 Last Saturday @ChangiAirport I was wowed by the Automated Immigration 🇸🇬 Today got to experience a fully automated onboarding @DelhiAirport T3 using DigiYatra🇮🇳 Kudos @MoCA_GoI #airport #Delhiairport #travel pic.twitter.com/Lg3EdtyJir — Mohan Mishra (@mishramohan2) December 11, 2022

Line and Line everywhere at #DelhiAirport Even after reacging 2.5 hours before flight had to rush and run through it just to enter the flight at very last moment. pic.twitter.com/MAk3czvM8X — Ashutosh Nandan (@ashutoshceo) December 13, 2022

The chaos that is T3 at Delhi Airport. Tempers running high. Stupid passengers jumping lines. People shouting. Fighting. Incompetent private security personnel unable to handle the rush. What an ugly ugly experience. But yeah. Sab changa si. pic.twitter.com/6o97N6apcI — Munish (@MunishBhardwaj) December 7, 2022

People complaining abt #delhiairport congestion should know that no other international airport has such a dedicated staff. If your luggage goes missing, no one will even bother to assist you. The staff at @delhiairport is working nonstop to help travellers. pic.twitter.com/cGTxIRhVbY — Rahul Mishra (@DigitalRahulM) December 11, 2022

Daily affair at IGI T3

Coming to Delhi airport is no less than an self inflicted agony and a harassment

No support, planning and action by cisf

missing ✈️, fighting, long standing queues, no battery cars #hopelessT3 #Delhiaiport @JM_Scindia @MoCA_India @DelhiAirport @CISFHQrs pic.twitter.com/seTTmV3NDk — Goddess $ (@lovably_wicked) December 10, 2022

The chaos at T3 terminal at Delhi International Airport is real.

This is at about 6 am today.

The baggage carousels are full. Same carousel for multiple aircrafts. Luggage lying all over. No place to walk and find your belongings. No trolleys.#DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/o0SvJgUbJ9 — Ravi (@Ravi_Sankar_Rao) December 11, 2022

Terminal 3 handles more than 500 domestic and 250 international flights. In the wake of the heavy rush at the airport, flights have been reduced from 22 flights per hour to 19 flights per hour, as per officials. Airport officials cited fewer counters, smaller space, an increased number of passengers and limited security staff as the reason behind the chaos.

Advertisement

After reports of long security check queues, delays in boarding and a lack of smooth management, Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia visited the airport on Monday. “The action points that we have decided, together as a collective today, hopefully, we’ll see a resolving of this in the next 10 days,” Scindia told a news channel after his visit.

Airport officials told The Indian Express that they are managing operations with only 5,000 CISF staffers — a number that has remained the same since 2017. Sources said, these 5,000 security personnel cover the entire airport, every terminal, cargo area, offices, airport gates and security check.