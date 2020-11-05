Netizens shares memes and jokes about air quality as it plummets in Delhi and NCR

Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 461, which is the “severe” category, at 8 am on Thursday while it was 279 at 10 am on Wednesday.

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region region woke up to a hazy morning Thursday as farm fires and a drop in wind speed and temperature caused air quality to drop.

As people in the national capital region woke up to a hazy morning, memes about #DelhiAirQuality and #DelhiPollution started trending on Twitter.

Every year the same story repeats as the situation getting worse day by day as the year goes by really looking dangerous this day is not far away #DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/nd5Db9Wpl8 — Vaas Montenegro (@BeCapedCrusader) November 5, 2020

Netizens shared several pictures and videos of haze and grey skies.

Today Delhi is troubled, Tomorrow the Whole World will be troubled. It is Our Choice whether we want to Plant a TREES or increase P.O.L.L.U.T.I.O.N!🌱🌍#DelhiAirQuality @LicypriyaK @AaravSeth_ pic.twitter.com/ViFSjZQw1t — Jayraj Singh Gaur (@JayrajGaur) November 5, 2020

One that not even 2020 could change.. #DelhiAirQuality pic.twitter.com/Kakn82awhW — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) November 5, 2020

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

