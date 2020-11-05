scorecardresearch
Netizens shares memes and jokes about air quality as it plummets in Delhi and NCR

As people in the national capital region woke up to a hazy morning, memes about #DelhiAirQuality and #DelhiPollution started trending on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 5, 2020 3:28:11 pm
Delhi air pollution, Delhi air quality, memes, Delhi NCR air quality, pollution memes, air pollution, Trending news, Indian Express newsDelhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 461, which is the “severe” category, at 8 am on Thursday while it was 279 at 10 am on Wednesday.

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region region woke up to a hazy morning Thursday as farm fires and a drop in wind speed and temperature caused air quality to drop.

According to a PTI report, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 461, which is in the “severe” category, at 8 am. It was 279 at 10 am on Wednesday.

Netizens shared several pictures and videos of haze and grey skies.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

(With inputs from PTI)

