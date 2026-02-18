Delhi AI Summit: The truth behind Galgotias University’s Chinese-made robotic dog

At a time when conversations about artificial intelligence are making waves, a controversy unfolded at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. A viral video from the event triggered criticism against Galgotias University for allegedly showcasing a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own.
The university, however, clarified that the robotic dog was purchased from a Chinese robotics firm and is being used purely as an educational tool.
In the viral clip, representatives of the Greater Noida-based institution are seen introducing a “robotic-dog” to visitors at the summit, stating that it “walks around their campus all the time.” According to the presenters, the robot can serve multiple functions, including surveillance, as it can capture images from tight and “difficult to get into” locations.
After the video gained traction, several media platforms focused on Chinese and Eurasian affairs described the university’s reported Rs 350+ crore AI investment showcase as misleading. “Have some shame, we are sitting in the whole world as a world guru just by name. Stop throwing it now,” a user wrote. “Galgotias really said “Make in India” but meant “Make believe in India” Global stage became global clown show real quick,” another user commented.
“This is deeply disappointing for academic integrity. The Indian university involved should address this seriously. Authentic innovation requires honest work, not simply rebranding existing technology like the Unitree Go2,” a third user reacted.
The backlash intensified after claims surfaced that the institution had rebranded the off-the-shelf Chinese robot, typically priced between Rs 2-3 lakh, as ‘Orion’ for presentation at the Delhi summit.
Responding to the criticism, the university stated that the robot was bought for instructional purposes. “The recently acquired Robodog from Unitree is one such step in that journey. It is not merely a machine on display—it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits, and in the process, expanding their own knowledge. Let us be clear—Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat,” the university clarified.
