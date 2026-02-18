Delhi AI Summit: The truth behind Galgotias University’s Chinese-made robotic dog

Responding to the criticism, the university stated that the robot was bought for instructional purposes

At a time when conversations about artificial intelligence are making waves, a controversy unfolded at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. A viral video from the event triggered criticism against Galgotias University for allegedly showcasing a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own.

The university, however, clarified that the robotic dog was purchased from a Chinese robotics firm and is being used purely as an educational tool.

In the viral clip, representatives of the Greater Noida-based institution are seen introducing a “robotic-dog” to visitors at the summit, stating that it “walks around their campus all the time.” According to the presenters, the robot can serve multiple functions, including surveillance, as it can capture images from tight and “difficult to get into” locations.