‘Frustrating’: Massive delay on Delhi Metro Blue Line, commuters take to Twitter

The Delhi Metro, which has the largest metro railway network in the country, caters to lakhs of commuters every day. Out of its 10 colour-coded lines, the Blue Line is one of the busiest during the morning rush hours.

On Thursday morning, traffic on the Blue Line was disrupted due to technical difficulties causing a massive delay. As a result, a huge crowd could be seen at several stations on the Blue Line.

Commuters took to social media to express their inconvenience and frustration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Ruckus at #IndraprasthaMetroStation as #DelhiMetro trains for Noida are running late. Passengers were asked to carry on through other mode of transport if they wish to and tokens would be refunded. pic.twitter.com/vv6EYD4wLs — Ankit Gautam (@AnkiNational) June 9, 2022

After #delhimetro technical snag people waiting for Metro services to start be like:- pic.twitter.com/lC0GAgVY13 — Green Earth (@OnlySinghIndian) June 9, 2022

Due to delay in blue line of delhi metro, CS Executive Exam has been missed due to late entry in preet vihar east dehi center. How can we receive justice? #cs #icsi #delhimetro #delhi @DelhiPolice @DCP_DelhiMetro — Rishi Kaushik (@Rishikaushik016) June 9, 2022

Blue Line at #DelhiMetro is at technical fault. Take some alternative to your office. pic.twitter.com/Uor2NWQ9bs — Sachin Varshney (@Varshney__) June 9, 2022

Frustrating….isn’t it right time to rename delhi metro Blue Line to ‘Technical Issue Line ‘…?@DELHIMETRO @OfficialDMRC — Alok Chauhan (@IamAlokChauhan) June 9, 2022

Sharing pictures of a crowded metro station, a Twitter user wrote, “Ruckus at #IndraprasthaMetroStation as #DelhiMetro trains for Noida are running late. Passengers were asked to carry on through other mode of transport if they wish to and tokens would be refunded.”

Many people also pointed out that delay on the Blue Line has become a frequent problem. A Twitter user wrote, “Frustrating….isn’t it right time to rename delhi metro Blue Line to ‘Technical Issue Line ‘…? @DELHIMETRO @OfficialDMRC”.

At 8.38 am, DMRC explained the cause behind the delay and tweeted, “Blue Line Update. There has been damage to the Over Head Electrification wire due to a flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted.”

Blue Line Update There has been damage to the Over Head Electrification wire due to flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted. pic.twitter.com/CpIpx5VGPa — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 9, 2022

As per DMRC’s Twitter account, by 9.43 am normal services were resumed on Blue Line’s disrupted route.