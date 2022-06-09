scorecardresearch
‘Frustrating’: Massive delay on Delhi Metro Blue Line, commuters take to Twitter

Normal services resumed on Delhi Metro's Blue Line at 9.43 am after a delay during peak hours, according to officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 11:46:47 am
Delhi metro, Blue line metro delay, Metro delay blue line, DMRC Blue line restores, Services restored metro blue line, Indian ExpressWith over 250 stations, the Delhi Metro has the most extensive metro network in India.

The Delhi Metro, which has the largest metro railway network in the country, caters to lakhs of commuters every day. Out of its 10 colour-coded lines, the Blue Line is one of the busiest during the morning rush hours.

On Thursday morning, traffic on the Blue Line was disrupted due to technical difficulties causing a massive delay. As a result, a huge crowd could be seen at several stations on the Blue Line.

ALSO READ |‘Fastest time to travel to all metro stations’: DMRC employee breaks world record

Commuters took to social media to express their inconvenience and frustration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Sharing pictures of a crowded metro station, a Twitter user wrote, “Ruckus at #IndraprasthaMetroStation as #DelhiMetro trains for Noida are running late. Passengers were asked to carry on through other mode of transport if they wish to and tokens would be refunded.”

Many people also pointed out that delay on the Blue Line has become a frequent problem. A Twitter user wrote, “Frustrating….isn’t it right time to rename delhi metro  Blue Line to ‘Technical Issue Line ‘…? @DELHIMETRO @OfficialDMRC”.

At 8.38 am, DMRC explained the cause behind the delay and tweeted, “Blue Line Update. There has been damage to the Over Head Electrification wire due to a flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted.”

As per DMRC’s Twitter account, by 9.43 am normal services were resumed on Blue Line’s disrupted route.

