‘Dekh raha hai Binod’: Desi folks are busy giving meme treatment to this scene from Panchayat 2

Remember the time when the internet was in a frenzy with all the Binod memes? Well, it’s back again, only this time the trend is regarding a scene from Amazon Prime’s show Panchayat 2 this time.

In case you’re an avid internet user, chances are you know of viral Binod memes from 2020 with one of the most bizarre origin stories in YouTube comment section. Two years later, desi memers can’t get enough of another line featuring the same name from the hit Hindi web series featuring Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan aka Banrakas in the season.

Using the line — “Dekh raha hai Binod” — from the show, netizens are sharing their sarcastic takes on various issues.

dekh raha hai binod? kaise meme ke naam par khaali template tweet kiya jaa raha hai pic.twitter.com/tFw9JOHcJX — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 12, 2022

For the uninitiated, the line appears in a scene Bhushan stops secretary of the Panchayat office, Abhishek to inquire about road repairs. As the secretary tries to dodge the question, Banrakas is seen telling Binod, a fellow villager, how the public official is throwing in many English words to manipulate them.

Now, netizens too are using the line in jest, to comment on various situations where people pretend to say the opposite of what they are doing. From lying about network issue to skip office Zoom calls to using laptop for gaming instead of online classes.

Check out the funniest reactions here:

Dekh le Binod. pic.twitter.com/JJzhZmTVbS — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) July 12, 2022

After much anticipation, the hit Hindi web series Panchayat returned for its season 2 in May. And even though two months have passed, desi folks seem to be still interested, reprising its content through a new set of memes.