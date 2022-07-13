scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

‘Dekh raha hai Binod’: Desi folks are busy giving meme treatment to this scene from Panchayat 2

Using the line -- "Dekh raha hai Binod" -- from Panchayat 2, netizens are sharing sarcastic takes on various issues.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2022 5:17:40 pm
Panchayat 2, Panchayat 2 memes, Panchayat 2 binod memes, binod dekh lo memes, Dekh raha hai Binod, indian expressA scene featuring Banrakas from Panchayat 2 has sparked memes online.

Remember the time when the internet was in a frenzy with all the Binod memes? Well, it’s back again, only this time the trend is regarding a scene from Amazon Prime’s show Panchayat 2 this time.

In case you’re an avid internet user, chances are you know of viral Binod memes from 2020 with one of the most bizarre origin stories in YouTube comment section. Two years later, desi memers can’t get enough of another line featuring the same name from the hit Hindi web series featuring Durgesh Kumar, who plays Bhushan aka Banrakas in the season.

Using the line — “Dekh raha hai Binod” — from the show, netizens are sharing their sarcastic takes on various issues.

For the uninitiated, the line appears in a scene Bhushan stops secretary of the Panchayat office, Abhishek to inquire about road repairs. As the secretary tries to dodge the question, Banrakas is seen telling Binod, a fellow villager, how the public official is throwing in many English words to manipulate them.

Now, netizens too are using the line in jest, to comment on various situations where people pretend to say the opposite of what they are doing. From lying about network issue to skip office Zoom calls to using laptop for gaming instead of online classes.

Check out the funniest reactions here:

After much anticipation, the hit Hindi web series Panchayat returned for its season 2 in May. And even though two months have passed, desi folks seem to be still interested, reprising its content through a new set of memes.

