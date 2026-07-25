‘Left me in middle of the road’: Woman accuses Rapido driver of abandoning her in rain

A woman in Dehradun has accused a Rapido cab driver of abandoning her in the middle of a road during heavy rain after a disagreement over the route. She shared a video of the incident on Instagram, capturing herself confronting the driver on the roadside.
The clip was posted by Instagram user Janvi Choudhary, who described it as the “worst experience” she has ever had with the ride-hailing service. “@rapidoapp literally the worst experience I’ve ever had!” she wrote in the caption.
The video begins with Choudhary standing beside the Rapido cab in Dehradun, speaking to the driver. A text on the screen reads, “This guy from Rapido cab dropped me off in the middle of the street while it was raining.”
Explaining what happened, in the video, Choudhary says, “It’s raining so heavily, and this man just left me in the middle of the road. He kept saying he would take another route that goes behind the hills, but that route isn’t even shown on the Rapido app. And it’s so frustrating that he left me stranded at around 8:30 at night.”
Choudhary also alleged that the driver used abusive language. She said that despite being accompanied by a male companion, the driver left them stranded. Calling on Rapido to improve its services, she claimed she had encountered problems with its drivers on several occasions in the past. She added that she finally managed to get home around 10 pm.
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Rapido responded to her post, saying, “This is completely unacceptable, and the safety and dignity of our customers are our highest priorities. Janvi, we want to investigate this as a priority. Please send us your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM so we can review the incident immediately and take appropriate action.”
The post also prompted several users to share similar experiences.
One user wrote, “Don’t use rapido, it’s not safe for women, saying this with my personal experience.”
Another commented, “Even I have faced the same thingy, idk who these people are.”
A third user, who identified themselves as a Rapido cab captain, said, “Dear i am.cab captain i have never done like this.. I always give costumer priority first…i feel soory after this..but these kind off driver have to punish on the spot…”.
A fourth person added, “This nation needs a women driven app!”