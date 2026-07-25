‘Left me in middle of the road’: Woman accuses Rapido driver of abandoning her in rain

A woman in Dehradun has accused a Rapido cab driver of abandoning her in the middle of a road during heavy rain after a disagreement over the route. She shared a video of the incident on Instagram, capturing herself confronting the driver on the roadside.

The clip was posted by Instagram user Janvi Choudhary, who described it as the “worst experience” she has ever had with the ride-hailing service. “@rapidoapp literally the worst experience I’ve ever had!” she wrote in the caption.

The video begins with Choudhary standing beside the Rapido cab in Dehradun, speaking to the driver. A text on the screen reads, “This guy from Rapido cab dropped me off in the middle of the street while it was raining.”