‘Give me iPhone password’: Dehradun woman says thief contacted her after stealing phone

A woman in Dehradun has alleged that the person who stole her iPhone later contacted her, asking for the phone’s password, in a bizarre twist to a theft complaint that she says has not received adequate police attention.
Kaushiki Dhyani, who shared her ordeal in a reel on Instagram through her handle _kaushiki_28, said her iPhone was stolen from Clement Town on September 12.
According to Kaushiki, the thefts were not limited to mobile phones. She alleged that laptops, MacBooks, phones and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees had also been stolen from homes in the area. She further claimed that some residents struggled to even get their complaints or applications accepted by the police.
What happened after her phone went missing, however, left Kaushiki even more concerned.
Kaushiki said a contact number was visible on the stolen phone, allowing the person who had it to get in touch with her. She subsequently began receiving SMS and WhatsApp messages from the person asking for the iPhone’s password.
She said the repeated attempts to obtain the password eventually prompted her to approach the police station late at night. “When a message asking for the password came, I went to the police station at around 10 pm, only to be told to return the next morning,” she alleged.
Kaushiki has questioned why the matter has not progressed despite what she claims is evidence that could help identify the person involved. According to her, police have access to CCTV footage, the suspect’s photograph and messages sent directly to a member of the affected family.
View this post on Instagram
She said she submitted screenshots and other details to the police and believes the messages themselves could provide an important lead in tracing the stolen phone.
In her Instagram video, Kaushiki also alleged that CCTV footage from other thefts reported around DIT University and Graphic Era University showed the same person. “I have also mentioned about the other mobile theft instances in the area and urged police to examine the footage together to establish whether the incidents were connected, but to no avail,” she said.
She also alleged that the lack of visible action had emboldened those behind such thefts. “The thieves no longer fear the police, knowing that the Uttarakhand Police cannot harm them or catch them,” she said on social media.
Her video has since gained attention online, with several users reacting to the unusual nature of the incident. One person wrote, “Police Sarkari hai office opens between 9-5 only. If it would have come under corporate, it would have provided 24 hours service.”
“Once locked… iPhone cannot be opened at all… either give it back or throw it away,” another user commented.
A third person quipped, “Kya chor banega re tu (What kind of a thief will you become?).”