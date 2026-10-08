‘Give me iPhone password’: Dehradun woman says thief contacted her after stealing phone

Kaushiki said she submitted screenshots and other details to the police and believes the messages themselves could provide an important lead in tracing the stolen phone.

A woman in Dehradun has alleged that the person who stole her iPhone later contacted her, asking for the phone’s password, in a bizarre twist to a theft complaint that she says has not received adequate police attention.

Kaushiki Dhyani, who shared her ordeal in a reel on Instagram through her handle _kaushiki_28, said her iPhone was stolen from Clement Town on September 12.

According to Kaushiki, the thefts were not limited to mobile phones. She alleged that laptops, MacBooks, phones and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees had also been stolen from homes in the area. She further claimed that some residents struggled to even get their complaints or applications accepted by the police.