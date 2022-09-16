Dehradun cop’s enthusiastic way of manning traffic wins hearts of netizens

A traffic police personnel’s job is not easy as they have to brave the harsh weather, be it the sweltering heat or biting cold, to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Still, some traffic policemen do their duty so diligently, having fun at it, that it becomes delightful to watch. Like this Uttarakhand cop who is winning hearts online for manning traffic with enthusiasm.

The video of the cop was posted by news agency ANI on Twitter. The cop was identified as home guard Jogendra Kumar. He is deployed as a traffic police personnel near the City Heart Hospital in Dehradun. His unique way of controlling vehicular movement is earning him lots of plaudits.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/zy2yyrhMio — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

The video was posted Thursday and it has received more than 16,000 views so far. Netizens applauded the cop for showing such dedication and enthusiasm towards his duty while one said he must be “underpaid”.

“He one of those Hundreds of underpaid home guards, meeting their end n needs very difficultly, facing multiple challenges back at home, still he is so enthusiastic and full of life !! where does he getting energy from ,he must be a god gifted chap,” commented a Twitter user. “His enthusiasm is inspiring to all office going people… I see him daily… God bless him,” said another. “Pride of uttarakhand, salute him… Jai hind,” posted a third.

“Sight of Yogendra’s enjoyable discharge of duty makes my 4 years daughter smile daily enroute to her school. Salute to the gentleman!!” shared another individual.