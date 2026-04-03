Dehradun bride’s ‘vidai’ turns heartbreaking as her dogs refuse to let her leave, viral video hits 49 million views: WATCH

A vidai moment from Dehradun has struck an emotional chord online, and it’s all because of a bride and her deeply attached pets. Gauri Singh, who was leaving her home after her wedding, found the goodbye especially difficult when her three dogs couldn’t bear to see her go.
In a video posted by Doggu Squad, an account dedicated to her pets, Singh and her groom are seen heading out after the ceremony. Just then, her dogs, Snowy the Labrador, Mishku the Golden Retriever, and Laila the German Shepherd, notice her from the balcony. As they begin barking, clearly distressed, Singh breaks down, unable to hold back her tears.
She eventually turns back, walks up to them, and spends a few moments comforting each one. Gently petting them, she reassures them, saying, “Mumma yahi hai (Mom is right here)”, trying to calm their anxiety.
The dogs, unwilling to let her leave, stay close and cling to her, making the moment even more emotional. Their reaction and the bond they share with Singh have resonated widely online. The caption sums it up, perfectly, “She said I do, but her babies said goodbye.”
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The clip has now crossed 49 million views, with people flooding the comments section with emotional responses. One user wrote, “We don’t have strength to see this very painful.”
Another commented, “I can’t imagine leaving my dog. I’m taking him everywhere I go.” A third added, “Girl take them with you. I relocated with my dog across the country. He was the only ‘dahej’ given is my running family joke.”
One more user said, “If this had happened to me, I would have canceled my wedding.”
Many others simply reacted with heartbreak and crying emojis, clearly moved by the touching farewell.