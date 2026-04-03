Dehradun bride’s ‘vidai’ turns heartbreaking as her dogs refuse to let her leave, viral video hits 49 million views: WATCH

The dogs, unwilling to let her leave, stay close and cling to her, making the moment even more emotional

A vidai moment from Dehradun has struck an emotional chord online, and it’s all because of a bride and her deeply attached pets. Gauri Singh, who was leaving her home after her wedding, found the goodbye especially difficult when her three dogs couldn’t bear to see her go.

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In a video posted by Doggu Squad, an account dedicated to her pets, Singh and her groom are seen heading out after the ceremony. Just then, her dogs, Snowy the Labrador, Mishku the Golden Retriever, and Laila the German Shepherd, notice her from the balcony. As they begin barking, clearly distressed, Singh breaks down, unable to hold back her tears.