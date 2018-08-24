Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

VVS Laxman salutes Dehradun ATM guard who teaches underprivileged kids

Laxman added that the local hero, Brijendra Singh, who is a retired army personnel continues to serve the nation by teaching the underprivileged kids in the evening everyday outside the ATM where he works.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2018 2:32:50 pm
unsung hero everyday hero, dehradun atm guard teacher, retired army teacher, indian express, good news, viral news VVS Laxman’s post garnered a lot of attention online with Netizens lauding the hero.
An ATM security guard in Dehradun is getting a lot of love online after former cricketer VVS Laxman on Friday shared two photos of him, saluting him for his selfless act of teaching unpriveleged children.

Laxman tweeted that Brijendra Singh, a retired soldier, continues to serve the nation by teaching the underprivileged kids every evening outside an ATM where he works.

“Having retired from the army, he still continues to serve the nation, he teaches children from nearby slums in the evenings under the ATM lights. Salute to an incredible man,” the former cricketer wrote.

The photos shared by the cricketer on Facebook and Twitter garnered a lot of attention. Many lauded the man for his dedication and saluted him for giving the young kids a gift of education.

However, this isn’t the first time Singh’s valuable service has been appreciated. His work with kids from the nearby slum first went viral back in 2016. Now Laxman’s post has brought his work to people’s attention again.

