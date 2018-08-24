VVS Laxman salutes Dehradun ATM guard who teaches underprivileged kids

VVS Laxman’s post garnered a lot of attention online with Netizens lauding the hero. VVS Laxman’s post garnered a lot of attention online with Netizens lauding the hero.

An ATM security guard in Dehradun is getting a lot of love online after former cricketer VVS Laxman on Friday shared two photos of him, saluting him for his selfless act of teaching unpriveleged children.

Laxman tweeted that Brijendra Singh, a retired soldier, continues to serve the nation by teaching the underprivileged kids every evening outside an ATM where he works.

“Having retired from the army, he still continues to serve the nation, he teaches children from nearby slums in the evenings under the ATM lights. Salute to an incredible man,” the former cricketer wrote.

Meet a true hero Brijendra , who works as a security guard at an ATM in Dehradun. Having retired from the army, he still continues to serve the nation, he teaches children from nearby slums in the evenings under the ATM lights. Salute to an incredible man 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/vNobfOvBzH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2018

The photos shared by the cricketer on Facebook and Twitter garnered a lot of attention. Many lauded the man for his dedication and saluted him for giving the young kids a gift of education.

If you have will then there is always a way.👌 — SateesH (@SateesH_nowhere) August 24, 2018

Lot of salutes to such great human being we proud of these type mankind🙏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Dharma (@SanjayDharma1) August 24, 2018

Very well done✌🏾❤️ Brigendra has served the nation well during his army days and now he is doing extremely valuable social work by helping the youngsters along✌🏾❤️💕 Fantastic! My best wishes and love to hom❤️❤️❤️ Ivan. — Ivan Deshmukh (@ivanldee) August 24, 2018

For a soldier whether in Army or retired doesn’t make difference always for them COUNTRY FIRST. SALUTE — Sameer Deshmukh (@1409_sameer) August 24, 2018

A big salute..valuable N great effort..thanks to him for this selfless noble cause..n thanks to u sir too to connect us with the stories of real heroes..👍 — PRIYANKA MISHRA 💖💖💞 (@prisanya12) August 24, 2018

Exactly . Fantastic job n speechless. Hats off. — CHITTA ROY (@chitta_roy) August 24, 2018

Great job appreciate keep it up

We are proud of you and your family and friends

Great job — Ajay Bokade (@BokadeAjay) August 24, 2018

However, this isn’t the first time Singh’s valuable service has been appreciated. His work with kids from the nearby slum first went viral back in 2016. Now Laxman’s post has brought his work to people’s attention again.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd