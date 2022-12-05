Deer escapes a barred gate with excellent manoeuvring. Watch it here

When people think of deer, especially those with antlers, they do not associate them with flexibility, but a recent video might change this perception.

The now-viral video, posted online by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, shows a deer getting out of a barrier gate by first sliding the right side of its antlers outside and then doing the same with its left side. Once its head is out, the deer presses its body to the ground and slides past the gate. Judging by the deer’s smooth movements, it appears that the deer routinely makes this move. It appears that the deer in the undated video is a white-tailed deer.

While sharing this smart manoeuvring, Nanda wrote, “Excellence is not the only skill. It’s an attitude. Attitude to survive & evolve. Watch the manoeuvrability of the antlers….”.

Excellence is not only skill. It’s an attitude. Attitude to survive & evolve. Watch the maneuverability of the antlers…. pic.twitter.com/iAZHWUfdLI — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 3, 2022

His video has gathered over 31,000 views and over 2,300 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Animals are extremely good at brain-muscle coordination and have excellent muscle memory for precise calculated maneuvering.”

Another person said, “Moose do that, too, and manage to get under even lower electric fence strands. Ask any Swedish farmer. ”.

