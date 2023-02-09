scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
This deer ‘hunted a hunter’s mindset’: Watch viral video shared by IFS officer

Surprisingly, instead of getting terrified and escaping, the deer comes close to the man and stares at him.

Deer stares at hunterIn a quirky tweet, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda noted that the deer approached the man for reasons difficult to fathom.

A deer changed the mind of a hunter who had aimed a gun to shoot it but instead, ended up cajoling the wild animal. A heartwarming clip showing the man tapping the deer’s head at the end has gone viral on social media.

The clip, shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, shows the man aiming at the deer moving beside a forested area. Surprisingly, instead of getting terrified and escaping, the deer comes close to the man and stares at him. Moved by the deer’s lovely gesture, the man breaks into laughter and pats its head.

In a quirky tweet, Nanda noted that the deer approached the man for reasons difficult to fathom. “The hunters hunting mindset was hunted…The deer he wanted to shoot, approached him, for reasons difficult to fathom. And then the hunter quickly realised that it is much satisfying to pet the animal than shooting it,” tweeted Nanda.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 9,000 views on Twitter. The deer’s act won hearts online and several users sympathised with the animal. A user commented, “So sweet … Wonder why hunting is this even called a sport !!” Another user wrote, “Such a darling! And so trusting!” A third user wrote, “Love will always win.”

Enchanting videos of deer never fail to impress netizens. In October 2022, a jaw-dropping video showed a deer taking a giant leap on a busy road. At a lightning speed, it rushed through a lush green field and landed on the road after moving over a bicycle and a bike.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 14:54 IST
