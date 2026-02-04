‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal

In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal, in a new post on X, invited his former employees to rejoin the organisation, promising that the company has evolved and “the door is not closed” for those who were once a part of it.

In a lengthy post, Goyal admitted that the company may not have provided the right environment or leadership in the past. “If you used to work at Zomato, whether you chose to move on, or I was the one who asked you to leave, this is for you,” he wrote.

“We have over a hundred people at Eternal today in their second or third stints. Many of them are doing their best work now. Maybe because they’ve grown, but also because the company has grown. We are more organised, a little less chaotic, and hopefully, I’ve learned a few things along the way too,” he added. Eternal is the parent entity of Zomato.