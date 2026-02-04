‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal, in a new post on X, invited his former employees to rejoin the organisation, promising that the company has evolved and “the door is not closed” for those who were once a part of it.

In a lengthy post, Goyal admitted that the company may not have provided the right environment or leadership in the past. “If you used to work at Zomato, whether you chose to move on, or I was the one who asked you to leave, this is for you,” he wrote.

“We have over a hundred people at Eternal today in their second or third stints. Many of them are doing their best work now. Maybe because they’ve grown, but also because the company has grown. We are more organised, a little less chaotic, and hopefully, I’ve learned a few things along the way too,” he added. Eternal is the parent entity of Zomato.

Goyal went on to encourage his former employees to rejoin the company, saying, “If you haven’t reached out because you think the door is closed, or because you think I’m holding onto the past, I’m not. I want you back.”

Highlighting multiple ventures associated with Eternal, Goyal noted that the team needs people who understand “what good looks like” at the company. “There is no better person for that than someone who has been here, left, grown, and wants to come back,” he said.

Addressing speculation about leadership after stepping down as CEO, Goyal wrote, “You might say that Eternal is not going to be the same, because I am not the CEO anymore. But ask yourself a question. Did titles ever matter at Eternal? I am still very much here.”

“The Gurgaon pollution is still a bug, but being at Eternal is the feature,” he concluded the post.

See the post here:

The post has since gone viral, starting a conversation around Zomato’s work environment and Goyal’s decision to invite old employees. “Never worked at Zomato, but I gotta say it’s a company where you can retire. Great management,” a user wrote.

“Not many founders have the courage to say this publicly. People grow, companies grow and sometimes the timing just becomes right again. This will resonate with a lot of ex-Zomato folks,” another user commented.

“Not many leaders admit they’ve grown. Even fewer invite people back to grow with them,” a third user reacted.

 

