A Bengaluru-based tech enthusiast has caught the internet’s attention after successfully recreating an aspect of the voice-detection technology used in the Temple wearable device using a laptop.

Impressed by the experiment, Deepinder Goyal, the Zomato co-founder who developed Temple, praised the techie’s work and offered him an opportunity to test the wearable device for a day. Worn on the forehead, Temple is a fitness tracker and AI companion that uses sensors to monitor health signals.

Krishna Veera Vanamali shared details of his experiment in a LinkedIn post, explaining how he attempted to verify Goyal’s claim that Temple can detect a person’s voice through physical vibrations generated by the skin and skull, without relying on a microphone.

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Laptop’s accelerometer turns speech vibrations into text

For the experiment, Vanamali used his laptop’s built-in accelerometer, a sensor designed to detect movement and vibrations. Initially, he tried capturing his voice by speaking, shouting, and humming near the laptop. However, these attempts failed as the sensor could not detect the frequencies required to recognise normal human speech.

“Not exactly (I don’t have the device) but I wanted to test his claim that physical micro-vibrations generated through the skin and skull when speaking can be converted into text. I thought it should be possible at some level with my laptop because it has an accelerometer, a type of motion sensor,” Vanamali wrote on LinkedIn.

Vanamali then slowed down a sentence by 40 times and played it through the laptop’s speakers while keeping the microphone input switched off. He recorded the resulting vibrations using the accelerometer and subsequently sped up the recording by 40 times before feeding it into a speech-to-text model.

Explaining the science behind the experiment, Vanamali said his laptop’s accelerometer could capture usable signals only at frequencies below approximately 200Hz, whereas normal human speech generally falls within the 300Hz to 3,400Hz range. Slowing down the audio brought the vibrations within the sensor’s detection range, allowing the device to capture and reconstruct the speech.

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“I played that through the laptop’s own speakers with the microphone input off, and let the accelerometer record the vibrations in the laptop’s body in a silent environment. Then I sped the accelerometer’s recording back up 40x and gave it to a speech-to-text model,” he wrote.

The experiment soon caught Goyal’s attention, prompting him to explain how Temple’s technology works.

“Nicely done. Temple uses two accelerometers at high frequency sampling to capture your voice,” Goyal commented.

Goyal also offered Vanamali an opportunity to try the Temple wearable for a day. The Bengaluru-based tech enthusiast accepted the invitation. “We only crank up the sampling frequency (upto 16khz) when you double tap temple, else it would consume too much battery. You wanna test one for a day?” he added.

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Several other LinkedIn users reacted to the post, with one commenting, “Great observation! I really appreciate your curiosity and hands-on drive to verify things for yourself.” Another user wrote, “Nice to see what curiosity and some clever engineering can lead to. Good experiment.”

“So cool, curiosity is everything,” a third user reacted.