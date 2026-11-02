‘Rookie mistake’: Deepinder Goyal after Rs 85,000 Temple site crashes

The official website of Temple, a Rs 85,000 brain-health wearable backed by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, briefly crashed Sunday after pre-orders opened in India, prompting Goyal to admit the company had underestimated demand.
After bookings opened at 9.30 pm Sunday, several users reported difficulties accessing the website.
“Too much traffic on temple.com – we are trying to get on top of it. Orders are working on the app though,” Goyal wrote in a post on X.
He also responded to a user who pointed out that app-based orders wouldn’t resolve the problem if the website remained inaccessible. “Let’s see. We under-estimated the traffic, and we don’t have auto scale. Rookie mistake,” he said.
See here:
Too much traffic on https://t.co/hi9q1VXygW – we are trying to get on top of it. Orders are working on the app though.
— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 1, 2026
“95% of the traffic is just people checking price. just mention it in your original tweet and you won’t need auto scaling to bring back the site,” a user wrote reacting to the post.
“Just 0.0677% of India’s population buying Temple could generate ₹8,500 CRORE in revenue!” another user commented.
“Curious to know, how much traffic were you expecting and how much you actually got,” a third user reacted.
What is Temple?
Unlike conventional fitness trackers and smartwatches worn on the wrist, the device attaches to the side of the head near the temple using a medical-grade adhesive grip.
The wearable is designed to monitor changes in brain blood flow. It uses a system called BrainFlow, which is intended to collect signals from tissue and blood vessels around the temple.
Badminton player P V Sindhu and cricketer Shubman Gill are among the prominent personalities who have been spotted wearing the device.