‘Rookie mistake’: Deepinder Goyal after Rs 85,000 Temple site crashes

The official website of Temple, a Rs 85,000 brain-health wearable backed by Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, briefly crashed Sunday after pre-orders opened in India, prompting Goyal to admit the company had underestimated demand.

After bookings opened at 9.30 pm Sunday, several users reported difficulties accessing the website.

“Too much traffic on temple.com – we are trying to get on top of it. Orders are working on the app though,” Goyal wrote in a post on X.

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He also responded to a user who pointed out that app-based orders wouldn’t resolve the problem if the website remained inaccessible. “Let’s see. We under-estimated the traffic, and we don’t have auto scale. Rookie mistake,” he said.