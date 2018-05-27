Deepika Padukone takes up #FitnessChallenge but gets trolled for sharing old video

Deepika Padukone was challenged by PV Sindhu to take up the Fitness Challenge and join ‘Hum Fit toh India Fit’ campaign. Deepika Padukone was challenged by PV Sindhu to take up the Fitness Challenge and join ‘Hum Fit toh India Fit’ campaign.

Ever since Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore launched a #FitnessChallenge to make India fitter and better, Indians have been gripped in the fever. From Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma to sports star like Virat Kohli, the fitness challenge was even accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now joining the bandwagon is Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Kiren Rijiju, Piyush Goyal, Dr Harsh Vardhan take up Rajyavardhan Rathore’s #FitnessChallenge

Posting a video on Twitter, for the challenge, Padukone shared a boomerang video of her running in a park. However, Tweeple were not happy with this. After being nominated by ace shuttler and Olympian PV Sindhu, the Padmaavat actor posted an old video and it wasn’t overlooked by people on Twitterverse.

The video shared by the Bollywood beauty was actually shot in New York and posted on her Instagram account while the star was there to attend the coveted Met Gala.

Many fans were disappointed that Piku actor shared an old video and said it was “not done”, others trolled her for not taking the challenge seriously. A few urged her to record an actual fitness video worthy of the challenge and share it online.

Here’s what Tweeple had to say:

Do u call it running? — Akhtar Mengal (@AkhtarMengal6) May 27, 2018

I really don’t see the run and try running in a Indian road and then show the true challenge — jithesh chandra (@jeethu4u) May 25, 2018

Isme bhi acting? It’s not for Instagram — Prashant Sarnaik (@PrashantSirnaik) May 26, 2018

Why u did that….u post it on Instagram already….we expect something different from you…..at least think about ur fans — Manjeet Chaudhary (@Manjeet10675196) May 26, 2018

Ye konsi race hai race4 — rahul dhanwaria (@dhanwaria_rahul) May 25, 2018

Ha ha ha..this is cheating,this video had been uploaded 2 week ago..

So challenge is still remaining…#HumFitTohIndiaFit — Khyati Shah (@Khyati_official) May 25, 2018

u r cheating😂these was b4 met gala .I saw it in ur insta stories.come on😁😥 — MEHFUZ (@Mehfuzsr) May 25, 2018

Jeez how do you get anywhere if you keep on going back and fourth?… 😏😄 — Steven Fox (@ZeeFox) May 25, 2018

You are not really buzzing! It is like you go ahead and then keep coming back!! May be you are used to the mill! — Abhijeet Pratap (@Cheshnotes) May 25, 2018

Was the challenge to run backwards & forward only?? — Neeraj (@neeraj0602) May 25, 2018

Is this a fitness GIF , common mam show us your real fitness, show us push ups 😂👍🏾👍🏾 — Malaecah …maLLikA (@malleeka) May 25, 2018

When it comes to Twitterati, there’s hardly anything that skips their attention, and certainly, they don’t forget something dating back even a few years. Be it Amitabh Bachchan questioning about ‘westernised’ birthday celebrations or Akshay Kumar deleting his old tweet on fuel price hike — of late, we saw a number of examples when Tweeple reminded stars of their old tweets and photos.

