Amul celebrates Deepika Kumari’s victory with clever doodle: ‘Take a bow’

Ace archer Deepika Kumari on Monday regained the number one position in global rankings following her hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3, making India proud. Along with fans, even Amul has joined the bandwagon to shower praise on the young athlete featuring her in their recent topical.

In yet another example of a sharp wordplay, the dairy brand wrote, “Take a bow, Deepika”, referring to her top-notch performance with a bow and arrow. The cartoon showed Kumari in her jersey with her signature bucket hat, wearing three gold medals around her neck, while the Amul girl stood next to her rooting for her with arrows.

While most celebrate their win with a victory symbol, the brand sketched the Ranchi archer showing three with her fingers each coated with a dollop of butter. Promoting the brand and continuing their puns, they added: “Amul, always on target”.

#Amul Topical: Champion archer wins triple gold in Paris World Cup! pic.twitter.com/BMeb8gd7fL — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) June 28, 2021

The 27-year-old female star claimed gold medals in three recurve events — women’s individual, team and mixed pair at World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. She had achieved the top spot for the first time in 2012.

Overall, she has nine gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals in the World Cup. She had become the second Indian woman after Dola Banerjee to grab the numero uno status in June, 2012 after claiming her first individual recurve World Cup gold medal at Antalya, Turkey.

She will be the only Indian woman archer to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

[with inputs from PTI]